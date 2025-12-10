Detective drama fans should put Guy Ritchie's 'thrilling' series with Colin Firth on their watchlist

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Detective drama fans should put Guy Ritchie's 'thrilling' Young Sherlock series with Colin Firth on their watchlist
Hero Fiennes Tiffin leads the cast as a young Sherlock Holmes in the Prime Video's upcoming mystery series, which arrives in 2026

two men in suits in 18th century london© Dan Smith/Prime
Nicky Morris
Nicky MorrisActing TV and Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Calling all detective drama fans! Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's famous Baker Street sleuth, Sherlock Holmes, is being brought to life on screen in Prime Video's upcoming series, Young Sherlock – and it sounds gripping. 

A first look at the series, which comes from director Guy Ritchie and reimagines the legendary character's early days, sees leading star Hero Fiennes Tiffin in the role of a young Sherlock Holmes, who finds himself embroiled in a murder case in 1870s Oxford. 

man sitting in jail car© Dan Smith/Prime

Hero Fiennes Tiffin stars in the series

Why I'll be watching Young Sherlock

If, like me, you're a fan of detective dramas, you should put Young Sherlock on your 2026 watchlist. 

Not only does the series reimagine the origin story of one of the most iconic detectives in literary history, but it comes from acclaimed director and executive producer Guy Ritchie, who will undoubtedly bring his signature directing style. If his previous crime capers like Snatch and The Gentlemen are anything to go by, viewers can expect a fast-paced, sharp narrative featuring quirky characters and a street-savvy, quick-witted lead.  

Plus, Ritchie is well-versed in reimagining classic characters for the big and small screen, having put his gritty spin on the classic folk hero King Arthur in his 2017 movie, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, and revisited the iconic 1960s TV series The Man from U.N.C.L.E in his 2015 film starring Henry Cavill as CIA agent Napoleon Solo.

Fans of the director will know that it's not his first involvement with the famous detective, with Ritchie having directed two successful Sherlock Holmes feature films starring Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law, which both grossed over $500 million.

Plus, the cast is seriously good and features the likes of Colin Firth, who is an acclaimed actor of the period drama genre, having received a BAFTA nomination for his iconic portrayal of the brooding Mr Darcy in the BBC's 1995 version of Pride & Prejudice, and both Oscar and BAFTA awards for his role as King George VI in The King's Speech. It's safe to say he knows a good period drama script when he sees one!

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see leading man Hero Fiennes Tiffin team up with his uncle Joseph Fiennes, who plays his on-screen father Silas Holmes in the series, adding a unique layer of authenticity to their family dynamic on the show. 

WATCH: Have you seen Guy Ritchie's latest release, MobLand
two men close-up wearing cowboy hats© Dan Smith/Prime

The series comes from acclaimed director and executive producer Guy Ritchie

What is Young Sherlock about?

The series is billed as a "thrilling" and "explosive" reimagining of the beloved Sherlock Holmes and charts his origin story in this "irreverent, action-laden" mystery. 

The synopsis continues: "Sherlock Holmes is a disgraced young man – raw and unfiltered – when he finds himself wrapped up in a murder case that threatens his liberty. His first ever case unravels a globe-trotting conspiracy that changes his life forever. Unfolding in 1870s Oxford and adventuring abroad, the series will expose the early antics of the anarchic adolescent who is yet to evolve into Baker Street's most renowned resident."

two men in suits sitting at table © Dan Smith/Prime

The cast boasts an impressive host of stars

Meet the star-studded cast

Hero Fiennes Tiffin leads the cast as Sherlock Holmes. The 28-year-old actor is perhaps best known for starring in the romantic drama film series, After, but since then has taken on roles across a variety of genres, including action (The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare) historical drama (The Woman King) and horror-comedy (The Loneliest Boy in the World).

Hero is joined by a stacked cast, including Dónal Finn (The Wheel of Time), Zine Tseng (3 Body Problem), Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid's Tale), Natascha McElhone (Halo), Max Irons (Condor) and Colin Firth (The King's Speech).

man and woman in 18th century clothing© Dan Smith/Prime

Matthew Parkhill (Rogue, Deep State) wrote the script

Meet the production team

The series is penned by showrunner Matthew Parkhill (Rogue, Deep State), who also executive produces alongside director Ritchie, Dhana Gilbert, Marc Resteghini, Simon Maxwell, Ivan Atkinson, Simon Kelton, Colin Wilson, and co-executive producers Harriet Creelman and Steve Thompson.

two men close-up wearing cowboy hats© Dan Smith/Prime

The series arrives in 2026

When will the series be released?

Young Sherlock will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in 2026. 

