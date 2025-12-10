Detective drama fans should put Guy Ritchie's 'thrilling' series with Colin Firth on their watchlist

Hero Fiennes Tiffin stars in the series

If, like me, you're a fan of detective dramas, you should put Young Sherlock on your 2026 watchlist.

Not only does the series reimagine the origin story of one of the most iconic detectives in literary history, but it comes from acclaimed director and executive producer Guy Ritchie, who will undoubtedly bring his signature directing style. If his previous crime capers like Snatch and The Gentlemen are anything to go by, viewers can expect a fast-paced, sharp narrative featuring quirky characters and a street-savvy, quick-witted lead.

Plus, Ritchie is well-versed in reimagining classic characters for the big and small screen, having put his gritty spin on the classic folk hero King Arthur in his 2017 movie, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, and revisited the iconic 1960s TV series The Man from U.N.C.L.E in his 2015 film starring Henry Cavill as CIA agent Napoleon Solo.

Fans of the director will know that it's not his first involvement with the famous detective, with Ritchie having directed two successful Sherlock Holmes feature films starring Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law, which both grossed over $500 million.

Plus, the cast is seriously good and features the likes of Colin Firth, who is an acclaimed actor of the period drama genre, having received a BAFTA nomination for his iconic portrayal of the brooding Mr Darcy in the BBC's 1995 version of Pride & Prejudice, and both Oscar and BAFTA awards for his role as King George VI in The King's Speech. It's safe to say he knows a good period drama script when he sees one!

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see leading man Hero Fiennes Tiffin team up with his uncle Joseph Fiennes, who plays his on-screen father Silas Holmes in the series, adding a unique layer of authenticity to their family dynamic on the show.