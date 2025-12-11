BBC's 'unapologetic' historical drama with 88% Rotten Tomatoes score is available to binge once again

Are you looking for a rich, scandalous historical drama that's based on a true story to get stuck into? Outrageous is a six-part series about the real-life Mitford family – and it's ready for you to binge on BBCiPlayer.

Based on Mary Lovell's detailed biography, The Mitford Girls, the series follows the lives of six sisters in the aristocratic Mitford family. The show begins against the backdrop of the 1930s and charts the lives of the girls as they scatter – both physically and politically – into pockets of society.

As someone who was lucky enough to watch this before it premiered, I can safely say it's a truly entertaining watch from start to end. I've never known a family who became more polar opposite in their views than the Mitfords, and watching it all unfold on screen – with an opulence in the set and costume design that permeates each episode – is a true delight. Plus, it features an excellent cast including Bridgerton star Bessie Carter and Four Weddings and a Funeral actress Anna Chancellor.

Keep reading for all you need to know about Outrageous, including what the cast told us about bringing it to life…

WATCH: Outrageous trailer

© Nicky Hamilton/ UKTV / BritBox / BBC Studios What is Outrageous about? The six-parter tracks the lives of the Mitford sisters, who notoriously refused to play by the rules and whose often-scandalous lives made headlines around the world. The synopsis reads: "Set against the gathering storm clouds of the 1930s, masked by the decadence, frivolity and lavishness of British high society, Outrageous will bring the full, uncensored story of the Mitford sisters to the screen for the first time – a story of family bonds and betrayals, public scandal, political extremism, love, heartache and even imprisonment. "The show explores how and why these women, unwilling to conform, were so ahead of their time – and what drove them to take their very different, complex and often dangerous paths. A family saga like no other, this is the Mitfords as they really were: unapologetic, outrageous and utterly human."

© KEVIN BAKER Who stars in Outrageous? Bessie Carter (Bridgerton, I Hate Suzie) stars as Nancy Mitford, alongside Joanna Vanderham (Crime, The Control Room) as Diana Mitford, Shannon Watson (The Jetty, Say Nothing) as Unity Mitford, Zoe Brough (Casualty) as Jessica Mitford, Orla Hill (Stonehouse, A Confession) as Deborah Mitford and Isobel Jesper Jones (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, The Serpent Queen) as Pamela Mitford. Their only brother Tom is played by Toby Regbo (Belgravia: The Next Chapter, Platform 7), while Anna Chancellor (My Lady Jane, Trust) and James Purefoy (The Veil, Malpractice) are heads of the family as Muv and Farve.

© Rhys Frampton What did the Outrageous cast say about working on the show? Reflecting on the Mitford sisters, Isobel Jesper Jones, who plays Pamela, exclusively told HELLO!: "They are so unusual and fascinating that people will think that it is exaggerated for dramatic effect. We had to trim it down because there is so much about them." Meanwhile, Joanna, who plays Diane, said: "What really attracted me to [the role], without knowing anything about the history, was the fact that it was about six women who all do this mad stuff. And because it's based on a true story, it's genuinely stranger than fiction. So I couldn't wait to delve into it and portray a woman who is described as the most hated woman in Britain – when normally, I play the nice people. It was a real challenge for me."

© UKTV / BritBox / BBC Studios / Kevin Baker Outrageous Rotten Tomatoes The show proved a hit with critics and earned an 88% score on Rotten Tomatoes. In its four-star review, The Times wrote: "While the script editors could have taken more care with some of the clunky exposition, this is undeniably fun and jaunty," while TIME Magazine penned: "Creator Sarah Williams does a remarkable job transitioning from early storylines about a big, warm, eccentric family to later episodes that weigh Diana and Unity's monstrous choices without succumbing to doom and gloom." The Seattle Times added: "Outrageous works best when it digs deep into the relationships between the sisters, into the question of whether you can love someone who's disappeared into darkness – but is, nonetheless, still that person you grew up with."

© KEVIN BAKER What happened to the Mitford sisters? The sisters all went on to lead extraordinary – and, in some cases, polar opposite – lives. Nancy became a novelist, penning major works like The Pursuit of Love and Love in a Cold Climate, while Deborah also became a writer as the Duchess of Devonshire. Jessica became a dedicated communist, Diana married Oswald Mosley, founder of the British Union of Fascists, and Unity became infatuated with Adolf Hitler.

All six episodes of Outrageous are available to watch on BBC iPlayer and UKTV in the UK and on BritBox in the US.