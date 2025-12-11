Netflix drops Lupin season 4 update – but fans are 'crying' over the wait

Netflix has delivered plenty of major hits over the years, including the likes of Stranger Things, Kpop: Demon Hunters and Squid Game, but one of its quieter hits has been the French drama, Lupin.

The show was first released back in 2021, and at the time, it became the corporation's second-most successful debut for a series, only behind Bridgerton. In April 2021, it was the highest-viewed show on the network according to its figures, which is quite the achievement for a non-English language series.

The show's success meant that it was renewed for a second and third season, and Netflix has now confirmed that the show will be returning for a fourth season. The show is due to be released in Autumn 2026, the longest-gap between seasons for the show so far.

Confirming the news, Netflix shared a poster of the titular character staring down into a puddle with his image being reflected back at him. "He's back," they captioned the post.

The show is based on the exploits of Assane Diop (Omar Sy), a man inspired by the fictional gentleman thief, Arsène Lupin, who is a French cultural icon. The character, who was popularised in 1905, has inspired several French series and films.

The series itself ended up adding further interest in the character. Following its release, the first books to feature the character started to top the sales charts in France. Meanwhile, in 2023, fans started flocking to Étretat, in Normandy, after it heavily featured in one the episodes; the village's mayor ended up speaking out due to the surprise influx in tourists.

Fan reaction to announcement

Although fans were delighted that the show was returning, some voiced their discontent with how the announcement came out, as well as the length viewers still needed to watch for the show to return.

One lamented: "Lupin be taking so long with the seasons, like look, you're good, but don't get ahead of yourself, you're not Stranger Things."

© Emmanuel Guimier/Netflix Fans were surprised so many people hadn't heard of the show

However, many more were disappointed about how many people still hadn't tuned in. One said: "Omg the streets don't know about Lupin?!!! It's a French TV show on Netflix and it's AMAZING!!!! Con man that gets away with some awesome heists based off a book series in the show. Everyone should know what this show is."

A second said: "I watch Lupin and still had to check the comments to see who it was! He deserves a better poster than this," while a third simply noted: "Y'all are missing out on Lupin," and a fourth penned: "I'm actually crying bro, I thought Lupin was much more famous, how have half the comments never heard of it?"

Lupin's reception

Fans have called the series "flawless" and say it grabs your attention almost immediately. One viewer posted: "I binged watch first part last night, hooked from the very first 5 minutes. This series is going to be better than Ocean's 12, 13 and 8 combined."

© Netflix The show has been incredibly popular since it landed back in 2021

Another fan said: "Loved this series. Binge watched the entire series one. Can't wait for series two. Dubbed in English and still was flawless." A third penned: "I highly recommend to anyone looking for an entertaining and thrilling series to watch. Absolutely loved and looking forward for next season."

When writing about the first season for The Guardian, Adrian Horton said: "Lupin combines the verve of Ocean's Eleven with the thrilling implausibility and cultural lore of the first National Treasure."

Who stars in Lupin?

© Netflix The series stars several of France's biggest stars

The series stars French actor Omar Sy (Jurassic World) as Assane, alongside the likes of Ludivine Sagnier (The Serpent Queen), Antoine Gouy (A Very Secret Service), Soufiane Guerrab (Visions), Clotilde Hesme (The Returned), Nicole Garcia (UFOs) and Herve Pierre (An Officer and a Spy).