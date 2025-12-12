Viewers hail Percy Jackson season 2 as 'excellent' after long-awaited return

Disney+'s hit fantasy adventure series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, is back with its thrilling second season – and it's safe to say viewers are loving it. The series, which boasts an impressive score of 95 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, follows the adventures of modern-day demigod, Percy Jackson, as he endeavours to restore order to Olympus.

Taking to social media following the release of season two, which comes almost two years after season one's debut, viewers hailed the opening two episodes as "excellent". Many fans of the book hailed the drama as a faithful adaptation, highlighting the thrilling chariot race sequence. One person wrote: "That was an excellent 2-Part opener to an already excellent looking season," while another added: "Everything that made #PercyJackson s1 special is amplified tenfold in s2. Writing's funny & heartfelt - feels just like the book. The cast's chemistry SHINES."

A third penned: "Chariot race met my expectations. That was very good #percyjackson."

© Disney+ Walker Scobell stars in Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Meanwhile, another fan commented on the scale of production for season two, writing: "S2 feels bigger in terms of production, the writing is comparatively better & the pacing has been fine so far."

The cast worked on big sets for the more ambitious second season. Speaking about the change, leading star Walker Scobell said: "It's much bigger than season one. Season one we filmed mainly on the volume stage, which is this huge screen as a backdrop. That was amazing, but it just wasn't going to work for season two because of all the huge sets that we needed to make. So, we ended up filming a lot on location this season – which I loved!"

While season one was filmed predominantly in studios, the scale of season two meant that the cast were shooting on location. Filming for the New York-set show took place in and around Vancouver, Canada, including at Loucks Farm in Ontario, Mamquam Forest Service Road in Squamish and Howe Sound in British Columbia.

© Disney Season one aired in 2023

What is season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians about?

Season two of the drama, which is based on the second book in acclaimed author Rick Riordan's bestselling novel series, picks up one year after series one and sees Percy return to Camp Half-Blood to find his best friend Grover (Aryan Simhadri) is missing.

Percy embarks on an epic odyssey into the Sea of Monsters in order to find his friend and the one thing that may save the camp – the legendary Golden Fleece.

© Disney+ Leah Jeffries plays Annabeth

The synopsis continues: "With help from Annabeth (Leah Jeffries), Clarisse (Dior Goodjohn) and his newfound cyclops half-brother Tyson (Daniel Diemer), Percy's survival becomes essential to stopping Luke (Charlie Bushnell), the Titan Kronos, and their impending plan to bring down Camp Half-Blood — and ultimately, Olympus."

As per the synopsis, season two introduces Percy's cyclops half-brother Tyson, a loveable and kindly giant who brings heart and humour to the second outing. Cutting-edge technology was used to create the character's one-eyed look. "They're taking that eye straight from me," actor Daniel told USA TODAY. "This technology uses both my eyes and combines them into one."

Why watch Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Not only has the show been met with rave reviews from fans, but the response from TV critics is mostly positive, with Variety describing the new season as "darker and just as compelling" while London Evening Standard hailed the series as "buckets of fun".

For fans of action-fuelled and high-stakes fantasy series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians is worth a watch. Particularly so for lovers of Harry Potter who are eagerly awaiting the highly-anticipated HBO series.

© Disney/David Bukach The show boasts a Rotten Tomatoes score of 95 per cent

Like the smash-hit J.K.Rowling adaptation, Percy Jackson and the Olympians explores central themes of friendship and loyalty, set against a magical backdrop and all centred around one young hero who discovers his extraordinary powers.

Episode release schedule

The first two episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians landed on Disney+ on Wednesday 10 December, with the remaining six episodes scheduled for a weekly release.

Future episodes will arrive on the platform each Wednesday, with the finale debuting on Wednesday 21 January 2026.