Apple's 'perfect' coming-of-age drama hailed by fans as a hidden gem

Hidden gem is a term used a lot in the film industry, but Apple TV+ might be hiding an incredible film, that has had fans praising its "nuanced" storytelling and "perfect" actors.

Teenage Kicks is an Australian coming-of-age film first released back in 2016. Its synopsis reads: "Miklós Varga, the son of Hungarian immigrants to Australia, is struggling to come to terms with his sexual attraction to his best friend Dan, in the wake of having been indirectly responsible for his older brother Tomi's accidental death."

The film was directed by Craig Boreham, who is known for his focus on LGBTQ+ themes, the director has also worked on the likes of Transient and Lonesome, the latter of which carries a 94% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Teenage Kicks was even partially inspired by his previous work with homeless LGBTQ+ youth. Speaking about the movie's inspirations, he told Out in Perth: "When I was writing the film my partner lost his brother, who died suddenly and the film took a different direction from where it was headed originally. Because of that it was very much influenced by what was going on at the time. The initial spark came when I was working with LGBT kids who were homeless and some of their stories."

However, the film doesn't appear to have generated much traction, despite winning several major awards in its home country. Miles Szanto, who plays Miklos, won Best Performance in a Male Role at the Iris Awards. The film also won the Best Original Music Score at the Australian Academy of Cinema and Arts Awards, while being nominated for Best Director.

With its focus on social realism as opposed to portraying a Hollywood love story, the film can easily be compared to the likes of Oscar-winning queer-led films, including Call Me By Your Name and Moonlight.

Critical and fan reception

Teenage Kicks has generated a lot of fans since its initial release, with one calling it an "emotional banger" of a film. A second said: "I could not stop watching it. The storyline was incredible, the acting remarkable and very true to the reality of a struggling 17-year-old trying to find where he fits in the world."

A third penned: "Great Acting. Great Script. Clever Editing. Great Direction - Great film! So moving. Brings up all the feelings of being a teenager and being hit by life when you are young and inexperienced. Loved the Sydney atmosphere. The actors are all perfect. Perfectly nuanced and realised. I really loved this film although it was sad and hard to watch sometimes. Excellent drama."

© Apple TV+ Fans loved the film, with one calling it an "emotional banger"

Meanwhile, a fourth wrote: "Explosive and hard mastery of resilience in the face of adversity... with tough and strong love included," while a fifth mused: "I cannot fault any actor in this movie from the main characters to supporting characters, even location shoots and cinematography."

Writing in The Guardian, Luke Buckmaster opined that the film was one of the best when it came to LGBTQ+-related Australian films. "In recent years, there has been a growth of LGBT stories in Australian cinema, with features such as Holding the Man, Downriver, Cut Snake, 52 Tuesdays and the soon-to-be-released Drown as well as documentaries Ecco Homo and Remembering the Man," he explained.

© Apple TV+ One critic noted that Teenage Kicks was one of the best LGBTQ+ films from Australia

"Teenage Kicks belongs to the upper crust of that cannon: a film that confronts the topsy-turvy world of adolescence with a deeply compelling style and spirit."

Who stars in Teenage Kicks?

Leading the cast of the film is Miles Szanto (The Elephant Princess) as Miklos, while Daniel Webber (The Punisher) plays his love interest, Dan. Nadim Kobeissi (Amy Danzig) portrays Miklos' brother, Tomi, while their mother and father are played respectively by Anni Finsterer (Return to Paradise) and Tony Poli (Underbelly).

© Apple TV+ The film has an incredible cast

The cast is rounded out by Shari Sebbens (The Heights), Charlotte Best (Home and Away) and Ian Roberts (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga).