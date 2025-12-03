Daniel Craig's forgotten 3-part thriller hailed as a 'dark delight'

Daniel Craig has cemented himself in British cinema, whether it was through the James Bond series, which saw him rise to international stardom, or with his turn as Benoit Blanc, the internet's favourite detective in the Knives Out series.

The star has shown an incredible versatility during his career, from gangsters, to plotting priests and alien abductees, there's nothing that Daniel hasn't tried. During his early career, he could often be seen on our screens as a police officer, including in an old BBC drama, The Ice House.

The three-part drama aired on the BBC in 1997 and was an adaptation of Minette Walters's debut crime novel of the same name, which was released in 1992. A synopsis for the show read: "A corpse is found in an ice house long after Phoebe's husband went missing. The police seem determined to accuse Phoebe, to the delight of the villagers. Daniel Craig and Corin Redgrave star."

In the series, Daniel, who was then aged 29, played DS Andy McLoughlin, an officer investigating the case who starts becoming dangerously close with one of the suspects in the murder, while also dealing with his own issues with alcohol.

It's not just The Ice House where fans can see a young Daniel Craig flourish. Ahead of his role as Bond in the iconic franchise, the actor appeared in the likes of Our Friends in the North, which arguably put him on the map. The 57-year-old cemented his legacy as a Hollywood heartthrob in 2001's Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, while his 2004 outing in Layer Cake can be viewed as his audition for the super spy.

What did fans make to The Ice House?

In the 28 years since it aired, although The Ice House might be one of Daniel's more forgotten series, fans and critics have still praised the show. In a review for New York Magazine, critic John Leonard noted that the show was the "best" of Minette Walters's murder mystery adaptations, adding that it was a "dark delight".

This was mirrored by viewers, with one writing: "The Ice House was the first, and easily the best, of the crime thrillers that shot author Minette Walters to bestseller status in Britain. Defined by strong characterisation and a sharp, well paced story, it has weathered well. The film made of the book is easily as good if not better, capitalising on strong acting, particularly Daniel Craig in the ascendant as an unlikely, wonderfully flawed hero."

© BBC Daniel starred in the 1997 crime thriller

A second added: "Very good mystery that really keeps you guessing. The lonely house provides a great atmosphere, and the characters are all well defined and well-acted. Daniel Craig is always good. As a man with a troubled marriage, coming up against his boss, and getting personally involved with the case, he does a wonderful job. He and Kitty Aldridge have excellent chemistry."

Meanwhile a third penned: "The Ice House is a truly remarkable venture, both in terms of plot and of characterization. As far as the slowly unfolding plot is concerned, the film is second to hardly any of the British (TV) mysteries of recent years such as Inspector Morse etc. The main characters are portrayed in a convincing yet cinematically appropriate way. Right from the very beginning the film psychologically probes the dark sides of human nature keeping the viewer in tight suspense right to the very end. Worth seeing!"

© BBC Fans praised Daniel's portrayal of DS Andy McLoughlin

And a fourth said: "This is perhaps the best mystery I've seen on PBS Mystery! Interesting characters, suspenseful plot development, and flawless acting make this TV version of Minette Walter's mystery novel better than the book – and I've never said that about a movie vs. book before."

Who stars in The Ice House?

Joining Daniel in The Ice House is Penny Downie, who plays Phoebe, the main suspect in the murder. Penny has appeared in the likes of London has Fallen, Vera and The Crown, where she played Princess Alice. Since 2023, she has played Frances Munning in Netflix's smash hit, The Diplomat.

© Alamy Stock Photo Daniel appeared in the series alongside Kitty, Frances and Penny

Meanwhile Kitty Aldridge (A Room with a View) plays Anna, a journalist and companion to Phoebe. Frances Barber (Midsomer Murders) stars as Diana, a divorced interior designer and fellow companion to Phoebe, while Corin Redgrave (Four Weddings and a Funeral) appears as DCI George Walsh.

Where can I watch The Ice House?

If you've been intrigued by this, thankfully the three-part drama is currently available to stream. Those who have either a BritBox or Apple account are able to watch the three-part drama on the platforms.