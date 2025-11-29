Fans demand second season of 'perfect' 6-part drama – and it's not even reached the UK yet

Book adaptations can always be divisive as some fans hope that a series or film will remain too truthful to the original text. But that doesn't appear to be the case with Heated Rivalry, which has been hailed by viewers since it landed on HBO earlier this week.

The book is the second in the Game Changers series, an LGBTQ+ focused book series that focuses on relationships involving hockey players. The first book in the series saw hockey captain Scott Hunter falling for Kip Brady, the barista at a juice bar. Although some content from the first book is in Heated Rivalry, it's not been confirmed whether it and other books in the series will be fully adapted.

This series follows the love story of rival ice hockey players Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie). A synopsis reads: "Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov are two of the biggest stars in Major League Hockey, bound by ambition, rivalry, and a magnetic pull neither of them fully understands. What begins as a secret fling between two fresh faced rookies evolves into a years-long journey of love, denial, and self-discovery.

"Over the next eight years, as they chase glory on the ice, they struggle to navigate their feelings for each other. Torn between the sport they live for and the love they can’t ignore, Shane and Ilya must decide if there’s room in their fiercely competitive world for something as fragile – and powerful – as real love."

Episodes for the six-part drama initially started dropping in Canada on Friday, and so far it has been picked up by HBO in the United States and Australia, Sky in New Zealand Movistar Plus+ in Spain. Although it hasn't aired in the UK, Sky has often aired series from HBO, including Game of Thrones and The White Lotus.

Fan reaction

Although only two episodes have aired so far, viewers are obsessed with the show, and many are already calling for a second season to be commissioned.

One demanded: "I've seen enough, go ahead and greenlight six seasons and movie," while a second posted: "HBO Max in the U.S finally showing Heated Rivalry in the top series category at #2, go ahead and confirm that second season now."

© HBO The show is the first of the Game Changers book series to be adapted for screen

A third commented: "Ok where can I watch Heated Rivalry I saw one scene on Twitter and need it NOW?" while a fourth wrote: "I think I was right that Heated Rivalry works better for me as a show than a book. I quite enjoyed those first couple episodes," and a fifth added: "Currently at that stage of Heated Rivalry where I just bawl my eyes out every time I watch the Las Vegas bathroom scene."

Reacting to one of the show's very saucy scenes, a sixth teased: "The way I gasped at this omg. Heated Rivalry is a perfect show. No notes," while a seventh penned: "I have so many thoughts about the show, but I am just so grateful that Heated Rivalry got this cast & crew because they have gone above & beyond to make sure they were faithful to the book. The changes they have made not only make sense but help people who haven't read understand better."

© Sabrina Lantos The show is known for its steamy scenes

Meanwhile, another shared: "I don't think I've ever admired and loved someone as much as I admire and love Jacob Tierney for directing Heated Rivalry the way he has. It is a completely masterpiece and I'll give him my firstborn if we get season two with the long game (and Troy and Harris and Wyatt etc etc)."

Who stars in Heated Rivalry?

The lead roles of Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov are played by rising stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie respectively. Hudson has previously starred in Tracker and Nobody Dumps My Daughter, while Connor has featured in Joker: Folie à Deux.

© Getty Images Connor (left) and Hudson (right) lead the cast

Joining the pair in the show are François Arnaud (The Borgias), Christina Chang (The Good Doctor), Dylan Walsh (Superman & Lois), Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova (The Boys), Sophie Nélisse (Yellowjackets) and Callan Potter (The Other Kingdom).