Apple TV's 'twisty' detective thriller Down Cemetery Road is returning - here's everything we know

Apple TV's hit detective thriller, Down Cemetery Road, has been renewed for a second season. The acclaimed thriller, starring multi-award winning stars Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson, is adapted from author Mick Herron's novel from the 'Zöe Boehm' book series, and is penned by Morwenna Banks (Slow Horses).

Season one introduced viewers to Sarah Trafford (Wilson), a middle-class art conservationist, who becomes obsessed with discovering the truth after a girl disappears from her quiet, close-knit Oxford suburb. Determined to get to the bottom of the mystery, she enlists the help of private investigator Zoë Boehm (Thompson), and the pair become wrapped up in a complex conspiracy.

© Apple TV Down Cemetery Road is returning with a second season

The first episode of this gripping, fast-paced espionage series had me hooked immediately and while both leading stars are brilliant in this twisty thriller, Emma Thompson delivers a stand-out performance as eccentric, no-nonsense detective Zoë Boehm. The story comes from award-winning mystery and thriller novelist Mick Herron, who is known for his twist-filled stories and sharp narrative which expertly blends drama and humour. I had high hopes for the series as a big fan of Slow Horses, and I was not disappointed. Bring on season two!

Here's all we know about the upcoming season.

WATCH: The trailer for Down Cemetery Road

What to expect from season two

In season two, Zoë Boehm (Thompson) and Sarah Trafford (Wilson) reunite to chase down another twisted mystery. When a woman falls in front of a train, Zoë is called upon to investigate. But this seemingly simple case soon upends her life as she and Sarah become embroiled in the glamorous but ruthless world of black market antiquities.

The synopsis continued: "Matters take a deadly turn when they stumble into the path of a brutal serial killer who will stop at nothing to cover up his crimes."

© Apple TV Ruth Wilson plays Sarah Trafford

How was season one received by viewers and critics?

The series went down a storm with viewers, who hailed the show as "gripping" and "absolutely brilliant". Taking to X, one person compared the show to Slow Horses, writing: "If you like #SlowHorses you'll absolutely love this. Watched the first two episodes. Absolutely brilliant," while another described the series as "a smart, steady, well-performed mystery with personality".

© Courtesy Of Apple Emma Thompson stars as Zöe Boehm

Meanwhile, the series, which holds a Rotten Tomatoes score of 79 per cent, was met with positive reviews from critics, with The New York Times describing the series as a "high-grade dark-comic thriller," while The Guardian hailed the show as a "pacy, twisty thriller" in its five-star review, which praised Emma's performance as "magnificent".

What has Emma Thompson said of the show's renewal?

Emma Thompson, who also executive produces the series, said she was "thrilled" at the news. "The thought of working with the team again, with wonderful Morwenna Banks in the writer's seat and the indomitable Ruth Wilson who is the best and most brilliant co-star any aging Dame could desire, is frankly far more than I feel I deserve," she said. "Zoë Boehm is a punkishly delicious avatar and I can't wait to pull on her knock-off Doc Martens again. Thanks to everyone who watched! We are go for the next one and it's all down to you."

On what drew her to the role, Emma previously told RadioTimes.com that Zoe is unlike any character she's played before on-screen. "I love Zoë, she's this renegade punk, missile, rocket of a person," said the actress. "She’s very effective, and I like her fascination with Sarah. I like that she looks at Sarah and thinks this woman is not equipped to do this stuff, but she’s doing it anyway.

"That’s fascinating; she’s constantly being surprised by her road movie buddy. I thought that was something I hadn’t seen before. She’s a character I haven’t seen before on television."

Meet the creative team

The thriller, which marks the second collaboration between author Mick Herron and Apple TV, is produced by 60Forty Films (Hijack, Slow Horses).

Meanwhile, writer Morwenna Banks executive produces alongside Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta and Tom Nash at 60Forty Films, Thompson and Mick Herron.

© Apple TV Series one was a big hit with viewers

Serving as lead director for series two is Börkur Sigþórssen, who is no stranger to directing gripping thrillers, with credits including Baptiste, The Midwich Cuckoos and Insomnia.