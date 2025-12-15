BBC's 'brilliant' cosy detective drama is returning – and it's sooner than you think

The BBC has confirmed the return date for its detective drama, Father Brown. The popular cosy crime show will return to screens in January with its 13th season.

Filming on the latest season wrapped back in August, with the BBC unveiling a first look at the new season, giving a glimpse at what to expect from the upcoming episodes while also confirming the return of Sorcha Cusack as Mrs McCarthy in episode one.

Fans don't have long to wait until Father Brown and the residents of Kembleford are back on our screens as the show returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Friday 9 January at 2pm.

Keep reading to find out what to expect from the upcoming season.

WATCH: Have you seen the Father Brown spin-off, Sister Boniface Mysteries?

© CREDIT LINE:BBC Studios/Gary Moyes Series 13 airs in January What to expect from season 13 Mark Williams reprises his role as the titular crime busting priest, who is based on the classic character created by author GK Chesterton. The 1950s-set series picks up after the joyous wedding celebrations at the end of series 12, with the new Mr and Mrs Sullivan settling into married life and a new home, with Isabel thrilled to join the Policeman's Wives Society. Elsewhere, Brenda embarks on a journey of self-empowerment as she covers the role of Parish Secretary and learns to drive with the help of Sergeant Goodfellow. The synopsis continues: "Father Brown is tasked by Flambeau to visit Father Lazarus in prison, resulting in a deadly game of cat and mouse which ruffles the feathers of Canon Fox. With his consecration now looming, Bishop-Elect Fox plans to enact his revenge upon Father Brown, leaving Kembleford changed forever. And in a Father Brown first – the group take a trip to the seaside!"

© CREDIT LINE:BBC Studios/Gary Moyes Series 13 picks up after Mr and Mrs Sullivan's wedding Who stars in series 13? Reprising their roles alongside Mark Williams are Tom Chambers as Inspector Sullivan, Claudie Blakley as the new Mrs Isabel Sullivan, Ruby-May Martinwood as Brenda and John Burton as Sergeant Goodfellow. Also returning are Nancy Carroll as Lady Felicia, John Light as Hercule Flambeau, Lex Shrapnel as Father Lazarus, Roger May as Canon Fox and Kieran Hodgson as Father Lindsey. The upcoming series also welcomes guest stars Dame Maureen Lipman, Julia Sawalha, Phil Daniels, Debra Stephenson, Davood Ghadami, Kevin Harvey, George Rainsford and Timothy Watson. Meanwhile, Sorcha Cusack makes a special return as Mrs McCarthy for the first episode.

© BBC Studios/Gary Moyes The show is set in the fictional Cotswold village of Kembleford Where was series 13 filmed? Mark Williams detailed some of the stunning filming locations used for series 13 of the drama, which is set in the fictional Cotswold village of Kembleford. "This year, our 13th, has been a great year for interesting locations," said the actor. "We have filmed in The Chateaux Impney a French fantasy in Droitwich, the little theatre in Chipping Norton (an ex Salvation Army Citadel), the wonderful 18th Century octagonal Crown Courts in Warwick and an atmospheric ex-Nunnery in Great Malvern with a glorious chapel by Ninian Comper. Also, The Fleece Inn in Bretforton which is a English pub time capsule, the spectacular Baroque church at Great Witley, and to top it off a selection of lovely stone Cotswold houses and churches."