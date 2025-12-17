Keeley Hawes's 'dazzling' period drama confirmed to return for season 2

Ring the alarm! Masterpiece PBS has officially declared a second season of Keeley Hawes's Miss Austen is in the works – and we can't wait for this one! The second instalment is based on Gill Hornby's 2025 novel The Elopement, which further explores the family life of Jane (Patsy Ferran) and Cassandra Austen (Keeley Hawes).

Jane Austen fans are in for a treat this year, what with news of multiple adaptations like Miss Austen, The Other Bennet Sister, Pride & Prejudice and Sense and Sensibility all in the works.

Miss Austen's debut season in May this year was an instant hit, earning a 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes and being included in The Wall Street Journal's Best of 2025 list. Viewers can rest assured that the second season, which will once again be written by Andrea Gibb, will make for just as good viewing.

Intrigued? Keep reading for everything we know about season two…

What is Miss Austen season 2 about?

The second season is largely based on Hornby's 2025 novel The Elopement, which is set in 1820 and focuses on the life of Mary Dorothea Knatchbull, the daughter of Jane Austen's niece, Fanny Knight.

Keeley Hawes plays Cassandra Austen

Who stars in Miss Austen season 2?

Sadly, there have been no official cast announcements at the time of writing, but previous names include Keeley Hawes, Rose Leslie, Jessica Hynes, Max Irons, Alfred Enoch, Patsy Ferran, Phyllis Logan, Calam Lynch, Mirren Mack and Kevin McNally.

While season two is set to explore a different character, it's unknown whether Keeley Hawes will remain at the helm.

Miss Austen's return is already getting fans excited

What have the creatives said about season 2?

Christine Langan (The Queen), Executive Producer for Bonnie Productions, said: "Fueled by another wonderful Gill Hornby novel, the journey of Miss Austen continues, going deeper into the intimate life of the Austen family. Love, loss and laughter mingle irresistibly in this fresh take on Jane Austen's world brought to life by a dazzling array of characters both familiar and brand new."

Alfred Enoch plays Mr Lidderdale

Meanwhile, MASTERPIECE Head of Scripted Content and Executive Producer Susanne Simpson added: "After the success of Miss Austen, I am thrilled to be working again with the incredible author Gill Hornby, and the impressive team of Andrea Gibb and Christine Langan, who created the first series that was such a moving experience and a joy to watch. I am pleased to be able to announce the return of the series just as we are about to celebrate the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen's birth."

Season one of Miss Austen is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Season two is still in production, so further casting and release date details will be announced in due course.