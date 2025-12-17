Watch: 'Fresh take' on Jane Austen classic gets viewers talking with 10-part BBC adaptation

Attention, Jane Austen fans! The BBC has released a first look at its upcoming adaptation of The Other Bennet Sister – and viewers can't wait for this one to land on screens.

Based on the 2020 novel of the same name by Janice Hadlow, the show offers a much-deserved continuation of the world of the Bennet family, but this time, it examines the most overlooked sister, Mary.

The Bennets are famous thanks to Jane Austen's iconic novel Pride and Prejudice, which was brought to life in the 2005 film starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen. The iconic story explores the rebellious Elizabeth Bennet, who marries Mr Darcy, as well as the gentle Jane, the frivolous Kitty and the gossipy Lydia.

One sister who was always the quietest and most overlooked is Mary Bennet, portrayed by Talulah Riley in the 2005 film adaptation. Often sidelined in previous retellings, Mary now takes centre stage in this new BBC drama, which explores her inner life, ambitions and place within the famous family.

© BBC/Bad Wolf Richard E Grant and Ruth Jones play Mr and Mrs Bennet What happens in The Other Bennet Sister first look? The first-look clip offers a playful glimpse at the Bennet household, with Ruth Jones and Richard E Grant presiding over a chaotic family dinner. Kitty gasps in horror: "Mary is wearing spectacles!" "What on earth?" Mrs Bennet exclaims, before Mr Bennet responds warmly: "Very good. I hope you find them most useful, Mary." Still reeling, Mrs Bennet asks: "Mr Bennet, did you know about this?" "We discussed this at length," he replies, clearly exasperated. "Mary was to visit the optician." "I didn't know she'd actually need to wear glasses," his wife retorts. When Mr Bennet points out that he too wears spectacles, Mrs Bennet shoots back: "But she… is a woman!" The moment is capped off by Lydia, who shouts: "Potatoes, Mary!" before adding, "In case she couldn't see them."

© BBC/Bad Wolf Ella Bruccoleri plays Mary What are viewers saying about the first look? The clip was shared on the BBC's official Instagram, where fans were quick to express their excitement. "Can't wait to watch!!" said one person, while another penned: "I absolutely loved this book! I hope that the drama lives up to it." Nodding to Ruth Jones's previous work on Gavin & Stacey, a third person added: "This is a cast full of my favorite people. I can't wait to watch this on BritBox. Crackin'!"

© BBC/Bad Wolf Dónal Finn plays Mr Hayward What to expect from The Other Bennet Sister According to the BBC's synopsis: "The Other Bennet Sister offers a fresh take on one of Jane Austen's most unassuming characters: Mary Bennet. Forced to step out of her sisters' shadows, Mary embarks on a journey of self-discovery – finding love, and most importantly herself, along the way."

© BBC/Bad Wolf Jane Bennet (Maddie Close), Lizzie Bennet (Poppy Gilbert), Mary Bennet (Ella Bruccoleri), Kitty Bennet (Molly Wright), Lydia Bennet (Grace Hogg-Robinson) Who stars in The Other Bennet Sister? Ella Bruccoleri (Call the Midwife, Bridgerton) leads the cast as Mary Bennet, while Richard E. Grant (Withnail & I, Can You Ever Forgive Me?) and Ruth Jones (Gavin & Stacey, Stella) play her parents Mr and Mrs Bennet. Speaking about the project, Ella said: "As someone who has always related more to Mary than Lizzy – something that was confirmed even more by reading Janice Hadlow's brilliant novel – I feel incredibly lucky to be spending these next few months exploring her world in depth, as envisioned by these incredible women." "Sarah Quintrell's scripts are packed full of beautiful idiosyncratic detail, empathy, humour and such warmth... revealing that beneath Mary's awkwardness and formality, lies a woman longing for purpose and connection." Poppy Gilbert (My Oxford Year) plays Lizzie, Maddie Close is Jane, Grace Hogg-Robinson (The Coroner) plays Lydia and Molly Wright (Our Girl) is Kitty.

© BBC/Bad Wolf Indira Varma and Richard Coyle are Mr and Mrs Gardiner Indira Varma (Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Night Manager) and Richard Coyle (Heads of State, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) play Mr and Mrs Gardiner, whilst Laurie Davidson (A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story, The Girlfriend) and Dónal Finn (The Wheel of Time, SAS Rogue Heroes) play potential suitors Mr. Ryder and Mr. Hayward.

© BBC/Bad Wolf Tanya Reynolds plays Caroline Bingley Meet the creative team Sarah Quintrell (The Power, Ellen) wrote nine of the ten half-hour episodes, with Maddie Dai (We Were Dangerous) writing one episode. The series, which was filmed in Wales, is directed by Jennifer Sheridan (Extraordinary) and Asim Abbasi (Cake).



The Other Bennet Sister will air on BBC iPlayer and BBC One in 2026, in a co-production with BritBox, which will also premiere the series in 2026.