Netflix reveals first look at Pride & Prejudice adaptation as The Diplomat star joins cast

Netflix has dropped a first look at the upcoming Pride & Prejudice adaptation – and we couldn't be more excited!

Production has officially begun on the six-part series, which is penned by bestselling author Dolly Alderton and directed by Euros Lyn (Heartstopper).

As a major Jane Austen fan, I have no doubt that this adaptation will exceed expectations. Not only is the show penned by the extremely talented Dolly Alderton, but the casting couldn't be more perfect! I'm particularly excited to see Jamie Demetriou's portrayal of Mr Collins, which I think will be excellent.

Netflix drops a first look

Taking to social media, the streaming platform's official account posted a photo of the Bennet women walking through a field in the countryside, including Emma Corrin as Elizabeth and Olivia Coleman as matriarch, Mrs Bennet.

The caption read: "We know you've been yearning for a sneak peek. Pride & Prejudice is officially in production.

"Here's a first look featuring Emma Corrin, Freya Mavor, Olivia Colman, Hopey Parish, Rhea Norwood, and Hollie Avery as the Bennet women."

Fans shared their delight in the comments section, with one person writing: "Can't wait for this amazing show," while another added: "It's a truth universally acknowledged that I’m already obsessed!"

New additions to the cast

Netflix also revealed an impressive list of new cast members, including Rufus Sewell (The Diplomat) as Mr. Bennet, Freya Mavor as Jane Bennet, Jamie Demetriou (Stath Lets Flats) as Mr. Collins, Daryl McCormack (Bad Sisters) as Mr. Bingley, Rhea Norwood as Lydia Bennet (Heartstopper), Siena Kelly as Caroline Bingley (Domino Day), Louis Partridge as Mr. Wickham (Enola Holmes), and Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve) as Lady Catherine de Bourg.

What to expect from the upcoming adaptation

Golden Globe winner Emma Corrin (Nosferatu, Black Mirror) and BAFTA winner Jack Lowden (Slow Horses, Benediction) will star as Elizabeth Bennet and Mr Darcy, while Oscar winner Olivia Colman (The Favourite, The Crown) will play Mrs Bennet.

© WireImage Emma Corrin stars as Elizabeth

In a statement, writer Dolly said: "Once in a generation, a group of people get to retell this wonderful story and I feel very lucky that I get to be a part of it.

"Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice is the blueprint for romantic comedy — it has been a joy to delve back into its pages to find both familiar and fresh ways of bringing this beloved book to life. The book is a gift to adapt — packed with drama and depth as well as comedy and charm. In it lies the opportunity to examine the complexities of love, family, friendship, and society, while aspiring to Austen’s delightfully observational voice. With Euros Lyn directing our stellar cast, I am so excited to reintroduce these hilarious and complicated characters to those who count Pride and Prejudice as their favorite book, and those who are yet to meet their Lizzie and Mr Darcy."

Other cast members

The series boasts an impressive cast, including Anjana Vasan (We Are Lady Parts, A Streetcar Named Desire) as Mrs. Gardiner, Sebastian Armesto (Gangs of London, A Small Light) as Mr. Gardiner, Rosie Cavaliero (KAOS, Bookish) as Lady Lucas, Saffron Coomber (Three Little Birds and Die Zweiflers) as Mrs. Hurst, James Dryden (Deadpool & Wolverine, Time Bandits) as Mr. Hurst, and Justin Edwards (The Thick of It, The Franchise) as Sir William Lucas.

Dolly Alderton pens the series

Rounding out the cast are James Northcote (The Last Kingdom, Fool Me Once) as Colonel Forster, Eloise Webb (The Queen’s Gambit, Sanditon) as Harriet Forster, and Isabella Sermon (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Jurassic World: Dominion) as Georgiana Darcy.