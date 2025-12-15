Antiques Road Trip forced to address 'appalling' comments about beloved BBC experts

Antiques Road Trip has been on air for 15 years and has become a much-loved staple of the BBC's daytime slate, taking viewers around the UK in search of precious pieces of art and hidden treasures.

It therefore came as a shock when the show was forced to address "appalling" comments posted on its official Instagram account about the BBC experts who appear throughout the series.

The faces who have featured on the programme in 2025 include David Harper, Paul Martin, Philip Serrell, Irita Marriott, Natasha Raskin Sharp, Raj Bisram, Charles Hanson, Roo Irvine, Bee Harford and Tim Medhurst.

These experts are highly respected in their fields, ranging from art and antiques valuation to auctioneering, and have built a loyal following thanks to their knowledge, charm and on-screen rapport.

Antiques Road Trip addresses 'appalling' comments

Accompanying a picture of Natasha Raskin Sharp and Tim Medhurst leaning against a yellow vintage car on a sunny day, the caption read: "Thank you for joining us for another wonderful series of Antiques Road Trip. We're so grateful to everyone who's watched along with us. But we need to address something openly."

The post continued: "Over the past weeks, the number of disrespectful, and frankly appalling, comments on this page has grown far beyond what's acceptable. This used to be a warm, welcoming community where people could share their love of the show. Our experts are real people, doing their best, and yes – they read these comments. No one deserves to be spoken about that way.

"We need to be absolutely clear: this behaviour is not acceptable. We expect better. Please treat our team and each other with the respect every person deserves."

For a show that is so light-hearted and widely loved, this kind of behaviour is particularly disappointing. Antiques Road Trip is meant to bring joy, curiosity and a sense of discovery to viewers across the nation, and seeing the experts – who are dedicated and passionate about their craft – subjected to negativity is not just unfair to them, but it undermines the spirit of a programme that has become a comforting, entertaining fixture in people's lives.

Fans react to the post

It remains unclear exactly what the abusive comments said, as many have since been deleted. However, the post itself was flooded with messages of support from loyal viewers.

"That is so sad to hear," wrote one viewer. "I love this programme and look forward to the new series every time. Long may it continue. All the presenters are great fun! Keep up the good work."

Meanwhile, another penned: "Totally and utterly unbelievable that people are being unkind!!! The show is great, as are all the presenters," while a third added: "All the presenters are great fun and nobody should be nasty about any of them. Such a light-hearted fun show, how can anybody be unpleasant about it. Anyway, great series once again."

The future of Antiques Road Trip

The latest series, which marked the show's 31st, wrapped up with its 20th episode on Monday 1 December and was confirmed to have been green-lit for a 32nd run. Meanwhile, The Travelling Auctioneers – a standalone series that uses a similar format and many of the same experts – has also been confirmed to return for a fifth series.

At the time, Muslim Alim, Commissioning Editor for BBC Daytime and Early Peak, said: "These shows are TV gold packed with great stories, brilliant finds and led by experts in their field. Antiques Road Trip and The Travelling Auctioneers have become firm favourites with our audiences and it's easy to see why: they're warm, feel-good and endlessly entertaining.

"I'm absolutely thrilled we're bringing them back and hugely grateful to the top-tier talent at STV Studios who make them so special."

Antiques Road Trip consistently attracts strong daytime ratings, reflecting its broad appeal and the trust viewers place in its knowledgeable presenters. The show has also earned praise for highlighting cultural heritage and encouraging appreciation of antiques across the UK.