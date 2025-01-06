Melania Trump's major career move just weeks before inauguration

Melania Trump has exciting career news to share ahead of her inauguration!

Amazon is set to bring the former first lady's life story to the big screen in a highly anticipated documentary, giving audiences an intimate glimpse into the journey of the former and future first lady.

The film, produced in partnership with Melania herself, is expected to premiere in cinemas worldwide in the latter half of 2025, marking a rare and unprecedented look into the life of one of the most enigmatic figures in modern American politics.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Donald and Melania Trump depart the White House

The project has already generated significant buzz, with Melania taking on the role of executive producer alongside industry heavyweights Fernando Sulichin of New Element Media and Brett Ratner of RatPac Entertainment, who will serve as director.

Filming began in December 2024, and Amazon’s Prime Video has promised to release more details as production continues over the course of the year.

With Donald Trump reclaiming the White House for a second, nonconsecutive term following his victory in the 2024 presidential election, Melania is poised to step into the role of first lady once again.

© Getty Images Melania's set for the big screen

This time, however, she is taking a more proactive approach to shaping her legacy, with the documentary offering a behind-the-scenes look at her journey from Slovenia to the highest echelons of power in the United States.

"We are excited to share this truly unique story with our millions of customers around the world," an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement.

© Getty Images Melania's documentary will screen on Prime

The project is being backed by Amazon’s entertainment division, despite the company’s founder, Jeff Bezos, facing criticism over The Washington Post’s decision to remain neutral in the 2024 election. While Bezos defended the move as "principled" and "the right decision," his involvement in a film that centers on Melania has certainly raised eyebrows.

The documentary promises to explore Melania’s life from her early days in Slovenia, where she was born Melanija Knavs in 1970, then part of Yugoslavia.

Her journey into the fashion world began at just 16, and as she pursued an international modeling career, she changed the spelling of her name to Melania Knauss. By 1996, she had moved to the United States, where she quickly established herself in New York’s elite social circles.

© Jeffrey Langlois/Pb Daily News/Palm Beach Daily News/Shutterstock Melania's documentary will explore her earlier days

It was in 1998 that she met Donald Trump, an encounter that would change the course of her life. The couple wed in 2005 in a lavish ceremony at Mar-a-Lago, and a year later, Melania gave birth to their son, Barron. As the president’s third wife and the only first lady to be born outside of the United States since Louisa Adams, Melania’s tenure in the White House was anything but conventional.

Despite maintaining a relatively low profile during her husband’s presidency, Melania launched the Be Best initiative, a campaign focused on child welfare, online safety, and opioid abuse prevention.

Her commitment to advocating for children remains at the heart of her agenda as she prepares to take on the role of first lady for a second time. She has already announced plans to expand Be Best into a broader initiative dedicated to "creating a safe and nurturing space for children to learn, grow, and thrive."

© Getty Images Donald and Melania married in 2005

Melania’s foray into publishing has also been a key part of her efforts to shape her legacy. Her recent memoir, Melania, has dominated bestseller lists since its release in October 2024.

The book, which offers a rare portrait of her personal life, includes previously unseen family photos and stories that shed light on the private world of one of the most scrutinized women in American politics. Though it leans heavily on imagery rather than detailed anecdotes, the memoir has captivated readers and reaffirmed Melania’s status as a public figure with an undeniable mystique.

As excitement builds for the documentary, industry insiders speculate that it could offer a rare opportunity for the world to see a more personal and candid side of Melania—one that has remained largely hidden behind the polished veneer of official engagements and carefully curated public appearances.