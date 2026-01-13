Donald Trump's 2-word response to Melania's new documentary revealed

Donald Trump has issued his review of his wife Melania Trump's new documentary.

The President of the United States spoke to reporters as he boarded Air Force One on January 11 and let them know what he thought of the First Lady's film, MELANIA.

While he confessed he's yet to see the final cut of the Amazon documentary which gives a behind-the-scenes look at her transition into the White House, Trump said: "It's incredible."

© Muse Films "MELANIA" will be released on January 30

The highly anticipated movie — which will be released on January 30 — follows Melania in the 20 days leading up to President Trump's second inauguration.

The release of the documentary's trailer at the end of last year stirred up strong reactions which Trump acknowledged after his initial two-word response.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The trailer for MELANIA

"I've seen pieces of it, it's incredible," he added of the film. "She did a book and the book was a big number one best seller, and this is a movie and it seems to be captivating a lot of people’s attention."

An official Amazon press release promoting MELANIA read: "Amazon MGM Studios' film MELANIA offers unprecedented access to the 20 days leading up to the 2025 Presidential Inauguration — through the eyes of the First Lady herself."

© AFP via Getty Images The movie will offer a BTS look at the First Lady

The synopsis added: "Step inside Melania Trump's world as she orchestrates inauguration plans, navigates the complexities of the White House transition, and moves her family back to the Nation’s Capital. With exclusive footage capturing critical meetings, private conversations, and never-before-seen environments, MELANIA showcases Mrs. Trump's return to one of the world’s most powerful roles."

© Shutterstock The president called the movie 'incredible'

A quote from Melania herself after the trailer's release read: "History is set in motion during the 20 days of my life prior to the U.S. Presidential inauguration. For the first time, global audiences are invited into theaters to witness this pivotal chapter unfold — a private, unfiltered look as I navigate family, business, and philanthropy on my remarkable journey to becoming First Lady of the United States of America."

© Royal Hashemite Court Queen Rania of Jordan and First Lady Melania Trump

Queen Rania of Jordan features in the trailer for the self-titled film along with footage of Melania with her son Barron Trump on Inauguration Day 2025, as well as her and the president dancing at an inaugural ball.

MELANIA will premiere at the newly named Trump Kennedy Center.