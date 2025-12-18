Steamy 6-part romance drama that had viewers 'entirely hooked' is coming to UK screens

Looking for your next romance drama to get sucked into? The steamy six-part series, Heated Rivalry, is coming to TV screens in the UK and Ireland very soon, having already premiered in the US.

Adapted from Rachel Reid's critically acclaimed Game Changers book series, the Canadian LGBTQ+ sports romance centres on rival hockey players Shane and Ilya as they embark on a secret love affair.

Ahead of the show's debut on Sky and streaming service NOW on 10 January, find out all you need to know about the series.

The series follows the secret romance between two rival hockey players What is Heated Rivalry about? The story, which is described as a "steamy romance drama", follows Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie), who are two of the biggest stars in Major League Hockey. The pair, who are "bound by ambition, rivalry, and a magnetic pull neither of them fully understands" embark on a secret fling as two fresh-faced rookies which escalates into a years-long journey of love, denial, and self-discovery. The synopsis continues: "Over the next eight years, the pair chase glory on the ice while struggling to navigate their feelings off it. Torn between the sport they live for and the love they can’t ignore, Shane and Ilya must decide if there is room in their fiercely competitive world for something as fragile and as powerful as real love."

WATCH: The trailer for Heated Rivalry

© Jonathan Prime Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine star in Red, White & Royal Blue What other shows are similar to heated rivalry? The upcoming drama could easily be compared to Red, White & Royal Blue. While Heated Rivalry is more of a rivals-to-lovers arc than an enemies-to-lovers story, both shows have a secret romance at the heart of the story and explore the challenges that come with an under-the-radar relationship. Meanwhile, Netflix's Boots, which follows a young, closeted gay man during his time in the US military in 1990, when LGBTQ people were banned from the military, also explores themes of identity and societal expectations.

© Â© Sphere Abacus Ltd The series boasts a Rotten Tomatoes score of 95 per cent What have viewers said about the show? The series, which boasts an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score of 95 per cent, has been hailed as an "impressive" and "faithful" adaptation of the book series. One person wrote in an online review: "Perfect adaptations are few and far between these days but this one struck gold." A second viewer penned: "Wow, everything about this series is great. The tension, the chemistry, the build up of the characters and story was very well done and executed. I was really invested with the chemistry of the two male leads," while another added: "I've watched 2 eps of heated rivalry and I am entirely hooked." Meanwhile, the series has been met with positive reviews from TV critics, with The Hollywood Reporter describing it as a "playful gay romance for grown-ups," while The Sydney Morning Herald awarded the show with four stars, hailing it as "great fun".