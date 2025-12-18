Inside the Emily in Paris cast's love lives: Who is married, single and the co-stars who just split

Love is always in the air for the cast of Emily In Paris, which returns for its fifth season and promises another whirlwind romance for Lily Collins' Emily Cooper as she swaps the City of Love for the Eternal City of Rome.
Over the four seasons so far, Emily has enjoyed on-off relationships with her French neighbour Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and British cheeky chappy Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), as well as embarking on a new romance with Italian cashmere heir Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini).
But while you may be up to speed with Emily's love life, you might also be wondering who the cast is dating behind the scenes. Here's everything we know.
Lily Collins
While Lily's character Emily may still be on the hunt for "the one", the actress is happily married to director and screenwriter Charlie McDowell in real life. The couple worked together on Gilded Rage and Windfall, went Instagram official in 2019 and got engaged a year later during a road trip around New Mexico. They tied the knot in a private Colorado ceremony in 2021.
In January this year, the pair welcomed their first daughter, Tove, via surrogate.
Announcing the news on Instagram, they wrote: "Welcome to the center of our world Tove Jane McDowell. Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way. We love you to the moon and back again…"
Speaking about how she first met Charlie, Lily told Ellen DeGeneres in 2022: "We both are in the industry and we have parents that are in a similar industry as well, but we met randomly, actually." Lily is the daughter of musician Phil Collins and actress Jill Tavelman, while Charlie is the son of actors Malcolm McDowell and Mary Steenburgen.
"We'd been in the same rooms a bunch of times and never met," Lily continued. "But it was kind of one of those cheesy-but-true love-at-first-sight things."
Lucas Bravo
While Lucas' character Gabriel enjoys an on-off relationship with Emily throughout the series, the actor is currently believed to be single. In April this year, he confirmed he was dating Divergent actress Shailene Woodley, telling People: "Yeah, I'm really happy." However, the pair reportedly split in September.
Camille Razat
Camille is engaged to photographer Etienne Baret, although it's unclear when the pair first began dating. The French actress announced the happy news in December 2021 in a now-deleted video captioned: "Blessed @etiennebaret. Thank you to my amazing friend(s) I love you!" While they keep their relationship largely private, they have been spotted attending Milan Fashion Week together and occasionally tag one another on Instagram.
Ashley Park
Ashley previously dated her co-star Paul Forman, who plays Nicolas de Léon, for two years, but the pair reportedly parted ways in October. They first met while filming season three, when Paul appeared as an old friend of Mindy's from boarding school in Switzerland.
Speaking on Good Morning America, Ashley explained her hesitance about going public with the relationship. "What we are nervous about is sometimes when people are dating in real life, the chemistry is not there," she said. "One of the things I've loved about him, first, is he's just a luxury of a scene partner. I was honestly so excited to get back on the set and screen with him, just as a scene partner, because he's a joy to work with."
It was a health scare in January 2023 that finally prompted Ashley to go public with Paul, after a case of tonsillitis escalated into critical septic shock.
Taking to Instagram to announce the news of her illness, Ashley confirmed her relationship: "Grateful most of all to @peforman for being unconditionally by my side through all this. You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know. I love you Paul. More than I can ever say."
Kate Walsh
Kate, who plays Emily's Chicago boss Madeline, is engaged to Australian Andrew Nixon. Reflecting on how they met, Kate told The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2023: "We met, as one does, on a Nat Geo expedition to Antarctica," she joked. "There's an app for it, guys. Just look out. It was an incredible trip. And then bonus, I found the love of my life."
Lucien Laviscount
The charming Alfie actor is currently believed to be single, although he has been linked to several big names over the years, including Shakira, Keke Palmer and Little Mix's Jesy Nelson.
William Abadie
William plays flirtatious Antoine, the owner of French perfumery Maison Lavaux. Despite his on-screen romance with Sylvie, the actor himself is believed to be single. "I've just tried to let the stars align," he told The New York Post in 2020.
Eugenio Franceschini
Eugenio plays Emily's new beau Marcello in season five, but in real life the actor is reportedly off the market. He is said to have met his partner while filming period drama Medici, and the couple are believed to have welcomed a son in January 2018.
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu
Philippine plays the smart and confident Sylvie, and in real life, she shares her daughter, Taïs, with French director Richard Bean. However, there's no confirmation whether the actress is still with Richard, as she tends to keep her private life largely under wraps.
Bruno Gouery and Samuel Arnold
While the Luc and Julien actors feature heavily throughout season five, both actors maintain a private life off-screen and are not publicly linked to anyone.
Emily in Paris season 5 premieres on Netflix on 18 December.