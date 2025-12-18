Inside the Emily in Paris cast's love lives: Who is married, single and the co-stars who just split

While Lily's character Emily may still be on the hunt for "the one", the actress is happily married to director and screenwriter Charlie McDowell in real life. The couple worked together on Gilded Rage and Windfall, went Instagram official in 2019 and got engaged a year later during a road trip around New Mexico. They tied the knot in a private Colorado ceremony in 2021.

In January this year, the pair welcomed their first daughter, Tove, via surrogate.

Announcing the news on Instagram, they wrote: "Welcome to the center of our world Tove Jane McDowell. Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way. We love you to the moon and back again…"

Speaking about how she first met Charlie, Lily told Ellen DeGeneres in 2022: "We both are in the industry and we have parents that are in a similar industry as well, but we met randomly, actually." Lily is the daughter of musician Phil Collins and actress Jill Tavelman, while Charlie is the son of actors Malcolm McDowell and Mary Steenburgen.

"We'd been in the same rooms a bunch of times and never met," Lily continued. "But it was kind of one of those cheesy-but-true love-at-first-sight things."