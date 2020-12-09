11 streaming highlights to watch on Christmas Day: Amazon Prime, NOWTV and more You'll be spoilt for choice!

Once the food had been consumed and the drinks are poured – there's not much else better than grabbing your Christmas slippers and putting something on the box to watch with the whole family. If you're after some ideas on what to watch on the TV, luckily you won't be short on choice.

Streaming platforms from Netflix and NOWTV, to Disney+ and Amazon Prime are full to the brim with great titles, and there's something for everyone. Check out our streaming highlights below. The challenge: deciding which to watch first…

Sky Cinema and NOWTV

Last Christmas

Christmas film + Wham! = perfection. Last Christmas was a huge hit when it was released last year and it always tops our list of festive films to watch. Emilia Clarke plays Kate, a young girl who's getting bored of her everyday life working as an Elf in a Christmas shop when she meets a kind stranger. The two connect with a pretty London-at-Christmas backdrop and George Michael soundtrack – what's not to love?!

Emilia Clarke as Kate in Last Christmas

Little Women

Ok, it's not technically a holiday film but there is definitely a Christmassy vibe in this Oscar-winning hit. Based on the Louisa May Alcott novel, this modern take on the classic is finally landing on Sky Cinema and we think it's the perfect watch on a cold Christmas Day afternoon.

Little Women, 11th December on Sky Cinema and the Sky Cinema Pass on NOW TV

A Christmas Feast

Christmas, 1983 - The Oliverio family prepares their Feast of the Seven Fishes, an Italian tradition stretching back centuries. Amongst all the festivities, Tony Oliverio, a dreamer with a kind heart, is trying his best to find love. We're excited for this one!

Netflix

Holidate

This new Christmas film starring Emma Roberts is both a festive film and classic rom-com in one. Two people, who hate being lonely on the holidays, decide to make a pact that there'll be each other's plus-ones all year. But they end up with more than they bargained for.

Holidate on Netflix

A Christmas Prince

Yes, it's cheesy, but that's what makes a great Christmas film, right? A Christmas Prince was everyone's obsession back in 2017 and still remains a favourite on the site today.

A Christmas Prince is hugely popular with fans

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Netflix's newest instalment has been labelled a modern classic Christmas film and it's not heard to see why. With a phenomenal soundtrack, penned and sung by the likes John Legend and Usher no less, and acting heavyweights like Forest Whitaker and Hugh Bonneville, it's not one to miss.

Amazon Prime

My Dad's Christmas Date

This new film exclusive to Amazon Prime is sure to warm your heart. It tells the story of a widowed father and his sixteen year old daughter who have a classic parent-child relationship, often full of bumps and misunderstandings. Jules decides to go on a mission to find love for her father. Will love blossom?

Amazon Prime has great choices for Christmas

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

The comedy is one that never gets old and perfect to watch as the day of celebrations draw to a close. With Chevy Chase, Beverly D'Angelo, and Randy Quaid, the whole family will be in stitches.

The eighties classic is on Amazon Prime

Disney+

Home Alone

Need we say more? Frankly, not a December goes by that we don't watch the nineties masterpiece that is Home Alone.

We never tire of watching Home Alone

The Disney Holiday Singalong

There's always a moment on christmas day when perhaps one too many sherry's are consumed and a singalong to holiday tunes is the best option. Luckily, Disney+ has the perfect remedy for that! The kids will love this, too.

Noelle is on Disney+

Noelle

Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick front this Christmas comedy that will please everyone watching on the sofa. It tells the story of Santa's daughter who takes over the family business after the big man in the red suit retires – what could go wrong?

