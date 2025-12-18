Netflix's 'life-or-death' new thriller featuring Downton Abbey star gets first look

Netflix has released a first look at its upcoming thriller, Mercenary: An Extraction Series, and it is already shaping up to be a must-watch. Expanding the Extraction universe, which is based on the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks, Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, the eight-part series follows a mercenary played by Omar Sy (Lupin) as he embarks on a dangerous rescue mission in Libya.

The series also stars Ed Speleers, who played Jimmy Kent in Downton Abbey, and Natalie Dormer, who has appeared in The Hunger Games and Game Of Thrones.

Filming took place across Ireland and Morocco, with Louise Hooper (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Sandman) and Tim Southam (Foundation, One Piece) each directing four episodes. Glen Mazzara (The Walking Dead, The Shield) serves as showrunner, while the series is executive produced by AGBO.

HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "As a huge Game of Thrones fan, I was so excited to see Natalie Dormer, aka Margaery Tyrell, as one of the stars of Netflix's upcoming thriller, Mercenary: An Extraction Series. And with Glen Mazzara (The Walking Dead) at the helm as showrunner, the series is bound to be a hit."

© Patrick Redmond/Netflix Â© 2025 The first look shows a sneak peek at the mercenary What happens in Mercenary: An Extraction Series? Described as "action-packed", the thriller follows an unnamed mercenary who undertakes a high-risk hostage rescue mission in Libya. The synopsis continues: "Trapped between warring factions and ruthless killers, he must navigate life-or-death choices while confronting deep emotional wounds. The series explores the trauma, betrayal, and moral conflicts of characters pushed to the edge."

© Getty Natalie Dormer, Omar Sy and Boyd Holbrook star Who stars in Mercenary: An Extraction Series? Omar Sy (Lupin, The Intouchables) leads the show as the mercenary, while Natalie Dormer (The Hunger Games, Game of Thrones), Ed Speleers (Downton Abbey, You), Boyd Holbrook (A Complete Unknown, Narcos), May Calamawy (Moon Knight, Lee Cronin's The Mummy) and Waleed Zuaiter (Gangs of London, Baghdad Central) also star.

© David Reiss Ed Speleers starred in Downton Abbey Supporting cast members include Sacha Dhawan (The Great, Doctor Who), Ross McCall (Silo, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning), Pip Torrens (The Crown, Succession), and Sam Woolf (We Were the Lucky Ones, Neuromancer).

© Jasin Boland/NETFLIX The Extraction films starred Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake Rounding out the list of names are Michael Zananiri (Once Upon a Time in Gaza, An Orange from Jaffa), Riyad Sliman (Ramy, Palestine 36), Muhannad Ben Amor (Andor, Believe Me), Aaron Heffernan (Brassic, Femme), Jojo Macari (Those About to Die, Sex Education), Theo Ogundipe (Mickey 17, Top Boy) and Emma Appleton (Everything I Know About Love, The Witcher).

© Jasin Boland/NETFLIX Mercenary: An Extraction Series expands the Extraction franchise What have the creatives said about Mercenary: An Extraction Series? Speaking to Netflix's Tudum, showrunner Glen Mazzara, said: "I'm a very lucky man. Omar is a huge talent. Joe, Anthony, and Angela have welcomed me into the AGBO family. The team at Netflix is truly the best I've ever worked with. Very lucky indeed." Meanwhile, executive producer Angela Russo-Otstot added: "AGBO is grateful to collaborate once again with our partners at Netflix, this time to expand the Extraction universe into a new medium. We were inspired to tell more stories in this global franchise, further exploring heroic yet flawed mercenaries who illuminate universal themes. "Glen Mazzara truly excels at sophisticated and nuanced explorations in the genre series space, and we are thrilled to have the exceptional talents of Omar Sy at the center of our action-packed, multi-narrative mission."

Mercenary: An Extraction Series does not yet have a release date, but it is expected to land on Netflix in 2026.