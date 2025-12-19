Emily in Paris fans seriously divided over 'forced' season five

Has Emily in Paris lost its sparkle? Following the release of season five on Thursday, fans have been pondering that exact question. Taking to social media, viewers have voiced their very divided opinions, with some noting that the latest instalment feels "forced" and made up of "recycled" storylines. "This is the worst season they've ever made of this show," tweeted one. "It seems like the showrunners didn't have a story to tell but were forced to put out a season," noted a second.

"@netflix, what are you doing with #EmilyInParis?" asked a third. "I'm honestly getting really tired of the recycled story lines. You're giving Emily no character development. Between always running away when things get hard and always choosing Paris as her first love, what is the point of even trying to give her a love interest?"

Echoing this sentiment on X, a fourth quipped: "Every season of this show is just Emily dating and breaking up with a random man just to go back to Gabriel, break up with him and go date another random man."

On the flipside, however, several fans have remained loyal to the show, with many desperate to find out what happens next. "Already binged all 10 episodes!! Definitely need a SZN 6," wrote one happy fan on Instagram. "Really enjoyed this season!!" agreed another. Meanwhile, a third raved: "Waiting patiently for season 6. Loving this season!"

What is season five of Emily in Paris about?

A lot happens in season five of Emily in Paris, which picks up with marketing exec Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) living in Rome with her shiny new beau, Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini). As she attempts to find la dolce vita, however, the Chicago native continues to juggle new challenges, both professional and personal, while pressing pause on her Parisian lifestyle, and a certain hot chef (Lucas Bravo) who's been yearning for her return.

Reprising their roles, Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Eugenio Franceschini, Lucien Laviscount, Paul Forman, Thalia Besson, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Bruno Gouery and Samuel Arnold are back for season five, and they're joined by several newcomers. Among them, Minnie Driver lends her on-screen charm as Princess Jane, a glamorous Brit married to an Italian royal, while Bryan Greenberg stars as American in Paris, Jake, and Michèle Laroque portrays Yvette, an old friend from Sylvie's past.

What are critics saying about season five?

Season five of Emily in Paris has received mixed reviews from both fans and critics. Nonetheless, the series has received a positive score of 67% on Rotten Tomatoes. "Minnie Driver joins the cast, bringing a much-needed injection of camp, self-aware energy, but she still can't save this terrible show from itself," wrote The London Evening Standard.

"In Season 5, it does what the series is meant to do best: Provide a fashion-forward and romantic escape with absurd moments, likeable characters and good intentions," mused The Wrap. Echoing this sentiment, Collider noted: "Emily in Paris Season 5 won't win over any new fans, but if you've stuck with Emily this long, then there's no reason you won't enjoy her latest adventure in the Eternal City."