Netflix's 3-season holiday hit is the 'perfect festive binge watch'

Fans have been waiting for five years for the third season of Netflix's smash Christmas show, Home for Christmas. The popular programme, which originally aired between 2019 and 2020, saw Johanne (Ida Elise Broch) attempt to find a man to bring home to her family ahead of their annual Christmas meal.

With such a hard deadline, Johanne starts entering the world of speed and online dating, attracting several suitors, including 19-year-old Jonas (Felix Sandman) and her co-worker, Henrik (Oddgeir Thune).

The Norwegian-language drama was a hit with viewers when it first aired, with plenty of fans giving it positive reviews, with one calling it "the cutest freaking show", while another said they were so "in love" with its conclusion.

So, given that viewers have now waited for five years for the show to return, was it worth the wait? Read on to find out…

Viewer reaction

The show has continued to be a hit with fans; with one hailing the three-season show as the "perfect festive binge watch". One commented: "I've gotten many friends to binge a Norwegian show called Home for Christmas. The third season just dropped on Netflix."

A second enthused: "Ideal, relaxing series for Christmas, both to watch and rewatch!" while a third exclaimed: "This show is the perfect festive binge watch," and a fourth said: "I'm planning to watch season 3 of Home for Christmas on Netflix because Herman Tømmeraas is in it. I watched the previous seasons during the holidays a few years ago. I recommend it."

© Courtesy of Netflix The first two seasons of the show were very popular

Meanwhile, a fifth penned: "This is hands down the best Christmas themed series ever. I was thinking about rewatching it, for some comfort & I casually find out there is a new season?!??!!? OMG this is the good [kind of] unexpected news I like."

Critics have also been enjoying the show. Decider urged viewers to stream the show, noting: "Home for Christmas is an elevated rom-com that realistically portrays the complicated emotions attached to being perpetually single… while still offering that shiny and satisfying happy ending."

© Courtesy of Netflix Fans have been ejoying the second season

An eight out of 10 review in But Why Tho? read: "Unapologetically messy and a bit of a drama magnet, Ida Elise Broch's Johanne is a relatable gremlin of a human being that may finally get her happy ending."

Who stars in Home for Christmas?

Leading the cast as Johanne is Ida Elise Broch (Lilyhammer). Joining her for the third season are Anette Hoff (Hotel Caesar) as Johanne's mother, Jorid, Dennis Storhoi (Troll) as Johanne's father, Tor, Hege Schoyen (Shetland) as Bente, Johanne's boss.

© Courtesy of Netflix Popstar Felix Sandman stars as a potential love interest

They're joined by the likes of Helga Guren (An Affair) as Maria, Felix Sandman (Quicksand) as Jonas, Gard Lokke (Good Boy) as Bo, Christian Ruud Kallum (Royalteen) as Morten and Bjorn Sundquist (Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters) as Willy.