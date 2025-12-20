Strictly final 2025 LIVE: Karen Carney and Carlos Gu make history as they win - beating out Amber Davies and George Clarke

Each couple will perform three times in a bid to win the final public vote. Two of the dances fans will have seen before, but the showdance will be an entirely new creation.

Amber's showdance is to Rain on Me by Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga, while George's is set to the tune of Human by The Killers and Karen will be performing hers to Inner Smile by Texas.

As for their previous dances, Amber and Nikita will be dancing their paso doble and jive, George is recreating his Viennese waltz and paso doble, while Karen is reprising her Argentine tango and jive.