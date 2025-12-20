Strictly final 2025 LIVE: Karen Carney and Carlos Gu make history as they win - beating out Amber Davies and George Clarke

Welcome to the final
Hello, and welcome to HELLO!'s live blog for this year's Strictly Come Dancing final. In two hours, Amber Davies, George Clarke and Karen Carney will compete for Glitterball glory. Who will lift it? Time will tell...
Learn about Strictly finalist George Clarke
Social media content creator George Clarke is just one of the finalists vying for glory. Here's everything you need to know about the star, including who his famous father is...
Karen's emotional Strictly journey
HELLO! was at a press conference with the contestants and their partners earlier this week, and Karen Carney spoke about how competing on Strictly helped to rebuild her confidence. Read her full set of comments, and find out why her pro partner, Carlos Gu, became too emotional for words here...
Amber's defiant message
There have been plenty of negative comments about Amber Davies and her dance experience this series of Strictly. During the press conference, the star gave a defiant message to her critics. See what she had to say here!
Who missed out on the final?
There were 15 contestants at the start of the series, but only three made it to the end. The most recent exit was in last week's semi-final when after a record six dance-offs, it was time for Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon to bid farewell to the competition. Find out more about their exit here.
Iconic Tess and Claud moments
This is Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman's final series of Strictly Come Dancing, and while fans will see the pair on this year's Christmas special, this will be their final appearance on the live show. Our TV writer, Abby Allen has compiled some of the pair's most iconic moments, see them here...
Vernon's tears
It's not just us getting emotional over Tess and Claudia's exit from the show, as Vernon Kay, who has been married to Tess since 2003, ended up getting emotional when speaking about his wife's departure from the show. Find out more here...
What's being danced in the final?
Each couple will perform three times in a bid to win the final public vote. Two of the dances fans will have seen before, but the showdance will be an entirely new creation.
Amber's showdance is to Rain on Me by Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga, while George's is set to the tune of Human by The Killers and Karen will be performing hers to Inner Smile by Texas.
As for their previous dances, Amber and Nikita will be dancing their paso doble and jive, George is recreating his Viennese waltz and paso doble, while Karen is reprising her Argentine tango and jive.
How long does the final last?
The final will be starting in just 15 mins, and fans will be firmly seated for two hours and ten minutes, with it due to end at 21.10.
During that time, each finalist will perform three dances, and there will also be a special group dance from the returning contestants. We're sure there'll be other goodies throughout the show!
First glimpse of finalists
They're in the building! After a gorgeous pro routine, the finalists descended onto the dancefloor on a sparking chandelier. In just a couple of hours, one of these three will have lifted the Glitterball!
Waves of support
There's a massive outpouring of love for Tess and Claudia as they prepare to host the last final. And we've glimpsed Tess' family there cheering her on. So sweet!
Amber to perform first
The first finalist vying for your votes will be Amber and Nikita. The couple got a masterclass from Shirley Ballas as they prepared to recreate their paso doble.
Amber delivers passion!
I always found Amber's paso hot, and this turned things up to another level! Her passion, her aggression, Amber is so suited to the dance, and if this doesn't get four 10s, I don't know what will!
Judges' feedback
Shirley was impressed with her student, calling the performance "subtle" and noted Amber took on all of her notes. Anton felt it was the perfect way to open an evening and "brilliant". Craig "totally agreed" with Anton, maybe a Christmas miracle is coming early!
So close!
Ugh! Even though the judges' scores don't have an impact on the final, we still wish Craig would've pulled out his 10 paddle for that routine! Was so deserving of it.
George dances again
George has never failed to impress with his ballroom, and I have been loving Alexis' intricate choreography. The Viennese waltz was a great choice to revisit, and George has started his final off on the right foot.
George's first piece of feedback
Anton was clearly impressed with George's ballroom skills, calling the content creator "magnificent". Craig thought the pair were "skippy at the beginning", which was met with a chorus of boos from the crowd! Motsi felt the best thing about George's dance ability was his "ease" of movement.
George just misses out
Just like Amber, George managed to score a 39 for his opening dance. Will his showdance get higher?
Karen's first dance is done
Karen's back to do Birmingham proud with her sultry Argentine tango. The star admitted that she'd nicked the flatcap from the studios, so we're glad she managed to find it in time for the reprise of the routine!
Judges' comments
Motsi felt so "proud" after seeing the pair perform once again, Shirley joked that Karen was a "deadly competitor" and noted how "focused" the former footballer was on the dancefloor, and Anton loved how "neat" Karen was with her positioning.
Full house for Karen
We're sure there'll be more perfect scores tonight, but Karen and Carlos are the first to earn it tonight, and it was so well deserved!
Storm Amber brings the house down
Amber's story is such a touching one, and her showdance was everything. As someone who dances to this song regularly in the clubs, watch out next time I'm on the floor!
Divisive feedback
Craig didn't earn himself any fans when he said he thought the routine was just a set of tricks without any flow. Shirley, however, said that the couple were a "dynamic duo" and loved their change of speed and how nothing was underdanced. Anton thought it embodied everything a showdance should!
Amber's second score
After scoring a 39 for their first dance, and the pair earned the same mark for their showdance. At least Craig didn't go down after his comments!
W-O-W
Who expected Alexis to be on the ceiling for the beginning of that routine?! That routine was electric might be my favourite of the lot, that will go down well with the audience!
I would've scored higher
George was once again pipped to the post, with the star falling short of a perfect score for his showdance. Cue boos when Craig unveiled his '9' paddle.
A celebration
Karen and Carlos' showdance was pure joy and celebration. It might not have been my favourite dance of the night, but as a celebratory piece, it was amazing.
What the judges had to say
Motsi said the opening of the routine was "so beautiful, so stunning" and noted how "in the dance" George was throughout. Shirley got emotional as she said George went from "zero to hero" during his time on the show, while Anton called the star the "most beautiful lifter".
Feedback from the judges
Although Shirley felt some parts were out of sync, Anton didn't agree and said the routine was "absolutely you". Craig attracted boos for saying the start was "lacklustre", but when it "kicked off", the resident mean judge was blown away!
Karen's score
Despite putting her heart on the dancefloor, Karen only scored 37 for her showdance, including a shocking '8' from Craig.