General Hospital spoilers: here's everything happening December 21 - December 26

Happy holidays, General Hospital fans! This week, there will only be four episodes as ABC will instead air its traditional holiday programming on Christmas Day, including the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, classic Christmas movies like The Santa Clause & Home Alone, and a day of NBA basketball games.

However, there are still four episodes to enjoy Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, and it looks like things are going to get even more complicated for Willow, who is on the stand for the shooting of Drew Cain.

© Disney via Getty Images Katelyn MacMullen as Willow Tait in General Hospital

In a classic soap opera twist, adding layers of intrigue to what was already becoming a complicated legal battle, viewers saw evidence go missing this past week, a development that threw a major court case into disarray.

iTracy and Michael were also caught by an unknown listener coordinating their stories after Tracy admitted to Michael she had seen him parked outside Drew's house on the night of the shooting – contradicting the alibi that ruled him out as a suspect.

© Disney Jane Elliot as Tracy

The Quartermaine family is known for their loyalty to each other, and so it came as no surprise to viewers that they would perjure themselves – but who overheard their conversation?

Later in the week, will Willow’s attempt to change Drew’s mind save her from the stand, or will the mystery listener come forward first?

© Disney Britt and Brad are arrested

Elsewhere, Chase made surprising arrests of Britt and Brad after their attempt at dining and dashing, while Carly continued to navigate threats from Jack Brennan, the WSB agent who has been playing the long con with Carly including romancing her and recruiting Carly's daughter, Josslyn.

On Wednesday's episode, Port Charles will celebrate Christmas Eve – but this is Port Charles, so I would be surprised if it is as merry and jolly as I hope for all of you!

December 22 2025: Curtis updates Jordan

Jason and Danny come bearing gifts. Curtis updates Jordan. Ava and Nina reconcile. Tracy counsels Cody. Emma confides in Trina.

December 23 2025: Portia confides in Ava

Willow’s trial resumes. Chase gets bad news. Portia confides in Ava. Tracy encounters Laura. Alexis receives new intel.

December 24 2025: Carly makes a risky move

Port Charles celebrates Christmas Eve. Carly makes a risky move. Sonny counsels Dante. Trina tries to make amends. Nina and Obrecht count their blessings.

December 26 2025: Willow tries to change Drew’s mind

Tracy misses Monica. Sidwell hosts a soiree at Wyndemere. Kevin voices his gratitude. Jordan makes an observation. Willow tries to change Drew’s mind.