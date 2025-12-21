True crime fans won't be able to resist this 'riveting' 8-part serial-killer drama

Are you looking for a new true crime drama that dives deep into a real-life serial killer case? ITV's upcoming series, Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy, is coming to screens in January – and it's bound to keep fans of the genre hooked from start to finish.

Told over eight episodes, the series charts the crimes of prolific serial killer John Wayne Gacy, who murdered dozens of men and boys during the 1970s, alongside the investigation that eventually led to his capture.

Unlike other shows in the true crime genre – such as Netflix's Monster anthology series – Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy aims to honour those affected by Gacy's crimes by centring on his victims and the devastating impact of their deaths on their families. It also highlights the failures and prejudices that allowed the murders to continue for so long before he was brought to justice.

Showrunner Patrick Macmanus – who has executive produced Dr. Death: Miracle Man, The Girl from Plainville and Marco Polo – has said the intention was to strip away spectacle in favour of accountability.

The show has already aired in the US on Peacock and will be available to binge in full for UK audiences on ITVX on 30 January. Intrigued? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the gripping new series…

© Brooke Palmer/PEACOCK via Getty Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy Rotten Tomatoes score The series has already proved a hit with viewers across the pond, earning a 95% critics score and an 85% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. One viewer penned: "I absolutely loved it. Tough real-life story but the directors and writers did an excellent job telling the stories from the point of view of the families, law enforcement and victims. I'm so glad it wasn't full of gore and clowns! And it didn't sensationalise John Wayne. The actors were all absolutely amazing portraying their role. Thank you to the writers and directors for providing a riveting series. Bravo!!"

© Brooke Palmer/PEACOCK via Getty Another added: "Absolutely riveting from the very first episode. Every actor involved so far (two episodes in) has been top tier. Thoroughly impressed." A third praised the show's structure, writing: "I was immediately hooked from the start. The way the show dives into each episode while breaking down each victim's story and simultaneously following the investigation, how Gacy was caught, and maybe even more important – how he was able to get away with his crimes for so long, is incredibly intriguing and well done. Certainly a fresh take on the true crime genre that sets the bar high for future shows focusing on prolific cases such as this one. Looking forward to more seasons!"

© Brooke Palmer/PEACOCK via Getty What happens in Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy? The series explores the kidnapping and murders of 33 young men killed between 1972 and 1978, many of whom were buried beneath the house of their captor. Outwardly, Gacy presented himself as a charming, all-American man who volunteered in his community and entertained children dressed as a clown, allowing him to evade suspicion for years. The synopsis continues: "Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy peels back the twisted layers of Gacy's life while weaving in heartrending stories of his victims – it explores the grief, guilt and trauma of their families and friends and exposes the systemic failures, missed opportunities and societal prejudices that fuelled his reign of terror."

© Brooke Palmer/PEACOCK via Getty Who stars in Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy Michael Chernus (Severance) brings the heart-wrenching story to life as John Wayne Gacy. He's joined by Gabriel Luna (The Last of Us), James Badge Dale (Savant, 1923), Michael Angarano (Oppenheimer), Chris Sullivan (This is Us) and Marin Ireland (The Irishman).

© Brooke Palmer/PEACOCK via Getty What have the cast said about Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy? In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, actor Michael Chernus explained why it was important that the murders were not shown on screen. "One of the first things [showrunner Patrick Macmanus] told me was that there wouldn't be any graphic violence onscreen or any murder shown," he said. "That was not only a relief, but it aligned with my artistic impulses around telling this story. It felt like it would be wrong to show that and not be in alignment with the larger purpose of what we were trying to do."

All eight episodes of Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy will be available to watch on ITVX on 30 January. US viewers can watch it on Peacock now.