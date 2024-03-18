Anne Hathaway's The Idea of You co-star Nicholas Galitzine dishes on their 'transformative' behind-the-scenes chemistry

Should you wonder if Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine are even acting in their new movie The Idea of You, the latter won't blame you.

The Devil Wears Prada actress and Red, White and Royal Blue actor finally premiered their highly-anticipated, R-rated romantic comedy on the final night of SXSW in Austin, Texas, and raving reviews quickly followed.

The Prime Video movie, first streaming on May 2, follows 40-year-old single mom Soléne, and her love affair with 20-year-old boy band sensation Hayes, after they meet at Coachella.

TRAILER: The Idea of You

Speaking with People about the "amazing" behind-the-scenes chemistry with Anne that has seemingly manifested in a hit romcom – a rare but welcome occurrence these days – Nicholas noted how their connection was instant.

"The chemistry read was kind of transformative," he recalled, adding: "As an actor you oftentimes go into those rooms with so much trepidation, and it was so open."

"I kind of remember leaving the room going, 'You know, if this doesn't work out, I am really proud of the work that I did, even in this space.'"

© Getty The co-stars at the March 16 premiere in Austin

For the chemistry read, Nicholas was asked to bring a song and convince Anne to dance with him; he admitted: "That was very anxiety-producing because I am not a dancer, and it's also hard, you know, you're meeting someone for the first time and you don't want it to be weird, but with those things you kind of have to go all in."

Still he then shared: "It was so open and I think it was really at that moment that we kind of knew that there was a connection – that there was a chemistry there and it was so much fun in that audition, which is rare to say."

© Amazon MGM Soléne and Hayes meet at Coachella, which the former was attending with her daughter

Nicholas further recalled and gushed about the special moment during a moderated Q&A following the film's premiere.

He noted how audition rooms "can be extremely intimidating at times and extremely unnatural in a lot of ways," however added: "There was something almost spiritual that kind of happened there where I felt this immediate connection to Annie, and we had a simpatico and a shared sense of humor and it was just very easy."

© Amazon MGM The original book's author has admitted to Harry Styles being the inspiration behind Nicholas' character

Anne had similar praise for her co-star and their chemistry, and pointed to a moment on their first day of shooting, during which a scene required them to film in freezing Atlanta water.

"At at one point we just looked at each other and we were holding on to each other for dear life for warmth and, I don't know, but from that moment on – till the last moment some 20 hours later – I just looked at him and I was like, 'I am in good hands on this one. I've got a great partner. We could not have landed better.' And I still feel that way," she shared.

