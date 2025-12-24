Netflix's dark new 5-part crime drama Land of Sin is your post-Christmas TV binge

Detective drama fans, listen up! Netflix's new five-part series, Land of Sin, arrives on our TV screens on 2 January, and if you're looking for a compelling binge-watch to enjoy while you polish off the remaining chocolates from the Christmas selection boxes, then this could be it.

Not just your average crime drama, the Swedish series promises a darker take on the genre, with creator and director Peter Grönlund (Goliath, Beartown) pushing beyond formula and style to "portray the people at the edge, their fears, loyalties and survival instincts".

© Courtesy of Netflix Mohammed Nour Oklah as Malik and Krista Kosonen as Dani in Land of Sin

Set in the Scanian countryside, the series follows Investigator Dani and her new partner Malik as they investigate the death of a young teen, uncovering a violent family feud while coming under pressure from the family patriarch to solve the crime.

Land of Sin, originally titled Synden (The Sin), sounds like a must-watch for fans of the genre. Not only does creator Grönlund promise to push beyond typical crime formulas and explore universal themes of love, shame and violence, but the mismatched detective duo is a tried and tested trope that we've seen time and time again in hit crime dramas like Shetland, Sherlock, Endeavour and more.

WATCH: If you like Swedish crime dramas, check out The Glass Dome

Here's all we know about the show so far.

What is Land of Sin about?

The series centres around the death of teenager Silas, whose body is found at a farmhouse on the Bjäre peninsula. It's down to "perpetually angry, odd but highly intelligent" investigator Dani (Krista Kosonen) and newly graduated police colleague Malik (Mohammed Nour Oklah) to solve the case.

The synopsis continues: "The investigation leads Dani and Malik into a patriarchal rat-hole on the Scanian countryside and they soon find themselves at the center of a dark family feud that has been going on for generations. Dani, who has a personal connection to the victim Silas, is drawn deep into the investigation and the families it centers around. The Patriarch Elis (Peter Gantman) gives Dani a deadline to solve the case before taking matters into his own hands within the family."

© Courtesy of Netflix Land of Sin arrives on Netflix on January 2

Creator Peter Grönlund described the series as a "raw, cinematic journey into the psychology that drives them, and the secrets they carry like a second skin".

Who stars in Land of Sin

Krista Kosonen and Mohammed Nour Oklah lead the cast as Dani and Malik, alongside Peter Gantman as Elis. Viewers can also expect to see a number of first-time actors, who are set to make their debut on the show.

© Courtesy of Netflix The story follows two detectives as they investigate the death of a young teen

How to watch Land of Sin

Thankfully, viewers don't have too much longer to wait as Land of Sin will launch globally on Netflix on January 2, 2026.