Can't wait for Heated Rivalry? Netflix drops 'steamy' film perfect for fans of the series

Like many fans in the UK, I'm over here impatiently waiting for the release of Heated Rivalry, the LGBTQ+ hockey show that has been sweeping the world. However, on 18 December, Netflix added its own "steamy" sports drama, and it's perfect for those who can't wait for the Crave show to debut on Sky.

10Dance is a Japanese-language film based on the best-selling manga series of the same name. The series comes from the BL (Boy's Love) genre of manga, which are known for their passionate queer love themes. Much like Heated Rivalry, the film deals with a same-sex rivals to lovers story arc, as well as one that dabbles with a little bit of forbidden romance.

While in Heated Rivalry, the characters are captains on opposing teams, in 10Dance, our protagonists, Shin'ya Suzuki (Ryoma Takeuchi) and Shin'ya Sugiki (Keita Machida) come from different worlds in competitive dancing. Suzuki specialises in Latin dancing, while Sugiki is a ballroom dancer.

The synopsis reads: "Two dancers, opposite in all but their art, agree to train together for a competition. At first, they clash, but soon become drawn together."

The film already has fans calling for a sequel, while others have hailed some its steamy scenes, although, it doesn't come close to the steaminess that its fellow sports drama has managed to achieve. Read on for all you need to know…



Fan response

On social media, one viewer enthused: 10Dance is out!!! It is everything. Keita Machida, beloved… so steamy, I need to reread," while a second joked: "Does someone who has watched 10dance want to yell about it with me?" and a third commented: "So is @netflix going to announce 10Dance movie 2 or what?"

A fourth wrote: "I'm glad they're picking up on the unspoken vibes beyond just the dialogue. I'm curious not only about the soundtrack but also the individual songs used. The scenes where Mr. Suzuki and Mr. Sugi breathe in perfect sync as they dance, or the honour dance with Ryan, bring tears to my eyes just from the music alone."

© Netflix The film has its share of steamy scenes, like in Heated Rivalry

A fifth posted: "Now I'm gonna keep talking about 10Dance until I get on everybody's nerves," while a sixth mused: "#10dance so there will be a continuation? They definitely need and deserve a second movie, I wish it were 12 episodes of series tbh. As someone who read its manga years ago, although some parts of the story were changed still it is beautiful and the actors are doing great!"

Another compared the film to Red, White and Royal Blue, as they said: "I love both movies, there's a delicious steamy layer to 10Dance and a charming sweetness to RWRB, that's the joy of the Rival to Lovers trope, the stakes are not as dangerously high but the angst, drama and desires are entwined as the lovers save each other from falling."

However, a review in The Japan Times was more critical. In a two-star review, James Hadfield said: "Playing more like an extended warm-up routine, 10Dance leaves the floor in anticipation of a sequel that it hasn't earned. As dance movies go, this one doesn't make it past the qualifiers."

Who stars in 10Dance?

The film stars Ryoma Takeuchi (Like a Dragon: Yakuza) as Shin'ya Suzuki and Keita Machida (Glass Heart) as his lover, Shin'ya Sugiki. It also features Shiori Doi (A Chosen Home), Anna Ishii (Tokyo Love Story) and Sin'ya Hamada (I'm Crazy).

Rounding out the cast are Oshiro Maeda (I Wish), Susie Trayling (Killing Eve) and professional dancers Nadiya Bychkova and Pasquale La Rocca. Nadiya has been a part of Strictly Come Dancing since 2017, while Pasquale has competed on Dancing with the Stars in both Belgium and Ireland.

© Netflix Ryoma Takeuchi and Keita Machida lead the cast

Speaking about her appearance in the film, Nadiya said: "It was such a joy to work alongside @keita_machida_official and @takeuchi_ryoma watching them bring these characters to life was inspiring every single day.

And being guided by director @keishi_otomo was something truly special; his vision, calm, and storytelling stayed with me long after we wrapped. I learned so much, felt so challenged, and fell a little bit in love with acting along the way. I can’t wait for you to watch it and step into this world with us."