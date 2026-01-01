The Night Manager star Camila Morrone has a mega famous ex

It's been a ten-year wait for fans, but The Night Manager has finally returned to screens, and one of the show's new stars is Camila Morrone, who plays Roxana Bolanos, a Colombian businesswoman forced to ally herself with Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston).

Fans of the 28-year-old will recognise the actress from her previous roles in the likes of Death Wish, Valley Girl and Daisy Jones & the Six, with the star playing Camila Alvarez-Dunne in the latter, and earning an Emmy nomination in the process.

However, between 2017 and 2022, Camila was in a relationship with Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio. The pair started dating when Camila was 20, with the relationship coming to an end when she turned 25. Scroll on for all you need to know about the pair's romance and the star's current relationship.

Relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio

Camila's relationship with Leonardo – who is 23 years her senior – first came to light in December 2017 when the Inception actor was seen leaving Camila's house. The pair kept their romance out of the spotlight, although in 2020, the couple were seen sitting together at the Academy Awards.

It's unclear how the pair first met, but before they were first linked, they were both at the same events, albeit attending separately. In May 2017, Camila walked the catwalk at the Cinema Against AIDS runway show at the Cannes Film Festival, where Leo was in attendance. Days before the Titanic star was seen leaving her home, the duo were also in attendance at an Art Basel event held at Miami Beach.

© ABC via Getty Images The pair kept their romance lowkey

The pair didn't comment on their relationship during their time together, but in 2019, Camila spoke about their age gap during an interview with The Los Angeles Times. "There's so many relationships in Hollywood – and in the history of the world – where people have large age gaps," she told the publication. "I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date."

The actress also once shared an image of Hollywood stars Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall, who married with a 20-year age gap, captioning the post: "A love like this."

© Getty Images The couple broke up in 2022

Although the relationship appeared to be going strong, with the pair enjoying holidays to the Caribbean and meeting each other's parents, in August 2022, sources confirmed that the pair had split. Both parties declined to comment on the split at the time.

Current relationship

In 2024, it was revealed that Camila was now dating music video director Cole Bennett, who has worked with the likes of Justin Bieber, Eminem and Drake.

© GC Images The actress is now dating Cole Bennett

The couple were spotted in July 2024 when onlookers saw them enjoying a shopping date in SoHo in New York City. They were later seen on a double date with Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber.

However, Camila didn't confirm the relationship until 14 May 2025 when she marked her beau's birthday. In a photo shared for the event, she playfully squeezed his lips into a pursed shape, before adding the caption: "Happy birthday baby."