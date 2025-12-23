Ned's Declassified star Tylor Chase breaks silence on unhoused situation as former Nick co-stars share update

Nickelodeon fans were left disheartened this week when it emerged that Tylor Chase. who played Martin Qwerly on Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide in the 2000s was unhoused and living on the streets of Riverside, a city east of Los Angeles.

Now, however, Tylor has addressed his homelessness, telling the Daily Mail that he has "family and friends" with whom he often stays. "I stay around here locally. My mom is here. I have a lot of good people helping me. It’s not too shabby. A lot of people help out. It goes a long way," he said. "I have family and friends, and the housing shelter assistance program. There’s graceful charity from the grace of God’s family people. That’s a pretty chill aspect of it all. It’s a true privilege, obviously."

© Tiktock Tylor was filmed in a video shared on TikTok

Riverside Police Department also confirmed that they know of Tylor, and that their department's Public Safety Engagement Team "contact him at least once a week and consistently offer a variety of resources, including assistance with temporary shelter options".

His former co-stars Devon Werkheiser, Daniel Curtis Lee, and Lindsey Shaw, recalled seeing a TikTok video that revealed Tylor's circumstances, with Daniel recently sharing that he had spoken to Tylor in person, and had visited him.

© Nick Lindsay, Devon and Daniel starred in Ned's Declassified

"If anyone knows of a rehab or recovery facility willing to accept Tylor Chase on scholarship, please reach out. I’m also looking for guidance from a financial advisor on setting up a trust where funds are released only after successful completion of a program," he captioned the video in which he shared that he was still in touch with Tylor.

"We want to do this the right way—safe, structured, and supportive. Sending love to all the Ned’s fans who’ve reached out with kindness and support for him. It truly means a lot."

The cast's support for Tylor has also led to his mother speaking out to share that her son needs medical intervention, and not money, as he struggles with Bipolar Disorder. She asked that GoFundMe pages be shut down because he would not be able to manage the funds if he accessed them.

Bipolar disorder is a serious mental illness causing extreme shifts in mood, energy, and activity levels, that can last days to months and significantly impact daily life. It is a lifelong condition, but manageable with treatment like medication and therapy.

If you or a loved one are in immediate danger or experiencing a life-threatening mental health crisis, please call or text 988: This is the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, available 24/7 in the United States and Canada. This service is free, confidential, and connects callers to trained crisis counselors.

What is Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide?

The series followed the lives of the titular character Ned Bigby, and his two best friends Jennifer "Moze" Mosely, and Simon "Cookie" Nelson-Cook, during their years in middle school, with three seasons covering sixth, seventh and eighth grades.

Across the years, Ned builds a list of tips for his school "survival guide", and uses the tips to help himself and classmates cope with the struggles of peer pressure, grades, and romance.

Who are the cast of Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide?

© Getty Images for Universal Pictu Devon Joel Werkheiser Devon starred as the titular character between 2004 and 2007. He went on to star in various horror movies and Lifetime movies, and most recently was seen in the 2023 film Rust, the Alec Baldwin film which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins when a gun was loaded with live ammunition. He has also been self-producing short films, and in October flew to Amsterdam to work with his brother.

He is also a musician, and releases indie pop electronic music under the pseudonym Good/Vlly. Devon dated his co-star Lindsey Shaw during the last few months of filming Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide and in the year after filming, and the pair have remained friends. In February 2023, Devon reconnected with Lindsay and Daniel Curtis Lee for a rewatch podcast called Ned's Declassified Podcast Survival Guide.

© Getty Images for EcoLuxe Lounge Lindsay Shaw After Ned's Declassified, Lindsay landed the lead role of Kat Stratford in the TV series, and later the recurring role of Paige McCullers, Emily's girlfriend on Pretty Little Liars. She has also appeared in Faking It, and Lucifer. During an episode of Ned's Declassified Podcast Survival Guide in July 2023, Lindsay shared that she had battled a "drug problem" and a poor "relationship with food," both of which saw her fired from Pretty Little Liars. "When I had my drug problem and I was in between working on stuff, I would never have to address my relationship with food because I was always like, 'Oh, I could always just go get more Adderall,'" she said. "I got basically let go from Pretty Little Liars in season five because of the weight that I had lost, and it was really an embarrassing, embarrassing thing. "Like I didn’t look good, [I was] too skinny and then, you know, then when I started to put the weight back on, I couldn’t handle it being too heavy so it kind of played into this dumb cycle." She thanked the showrunners for letting her go with grace though, admitting that they helped her to "find somebody" to talk to and turn things around.

© Getty Images for Elissa K Studio,Daniel Curtis Lee Daniel Curtis Lee Daniel's breakthrough role was also Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide, and he went to star in Zeke and Luther, and The Shield. Like Devon, Daniel is also a musician, releasing rap music including his 2020 debut album, Double Lit Double It. He recently used his social media reach to try to find help for Tylor, writing: "If anyone knows of a rehab or recovery facility willing to accept Tylor Chase on scholarship, please reach out. I’m also looking for guidance from a financial advisor on setting up a trust where funds are released only after successful completion of a program. We want to do this the right way—safe, structured, and supportive. Sending love to all the Ned’s fans who’ve reached out with kindness and support for him. It truly means a lot."

© FilmMagic,Christian Serratos Christian Serratos Christian was known as Suzie Crabgrass in the series but to many is perhaps best known for her work as Rosita in The Walking Dead, which she joined in the AMC series' fourth season, before being upped to a regular in the fifth season. She also portrayed Angela Weber, one of Bella Swan's school friends in The Twilight Saga, and was praised for her work in the Netflix's Selena: The Series, as the titular singer.