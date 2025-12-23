Inside Cherry Healey's life away from the screen – including co-parenting her two children

Cherry Healey has fronted several documentaries for the BBC, many of which revolve around her own life. The star has got a piercing and dated for documentaries, as well as more personal moments in her life, including getting married and welcoming her first child.

Since 2015, the presenter has fronted Inside the Factory, and on Tuesday, a brand-new series starts, with a particularly suitable theme. In the first episode, Cherry and co-presenter Paddy McGuinness will be looking into how gingerbread is made – the perfect Christmas treat!

Having been on our screens since 2009, what do you know of the popular presenter? Here's all you need to know…

Cherry's ex-husband

Cherry was previously married to her long-time partner Roly Allen, a baker and influencer. The pair married in 2010, with their wedding being broadcast as Cherry Gets Married. During their time together, the couple welcomed their daughter Coco in 2009, before having a son, Edward, in 2013.

However, in 2016, the pair decided to call time on their relationship due to their demanding careers. Speaking to The Belfast Telegraph in 2018, Cherry said: "At the time, two years ago, it was awful. We'd been married for six years and together for eight and suddenly it felt like throwing my life up in the air and waiting to see where it landed. It involves so much sorting out of finances, a home; so you can't crumble.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Voltage TV/Ben Rowland Cherry is back with a new series of Inside the Factory

"You have to be strong, yet inside your heart's breaking and it's intensely painful. I had loads of work on and had to keep my emotions in a box until the evenings when I would just sob and sob and have chocolate snacks in the early hours of the morning."

Cherry, who is believed to be single, has dated since splitting from Roly, but hasn't always been successful. Speaking to The Sun about one date in 2023, she shared: "This guy was gorgeous but talked about himself for an hour and a half.

© Instagram Cherry is currently believed to be single

"He turned to me and said, 'do you want another drink'? and I said, 'You know what, I'm going to go home because all you've done is talk about yourself and people I don't know'. He hadn't asked what I did for a job or anything about my family life, nothing."

Children

Cherry is a proud mum to her two children, Coco, 16, and Edward, 12, the latter of whom is affectionately called Bear. Coco's birth was featured in one of Cherry's documentaries, Cherry Has a Baby.

In 2023, she shared a gorgeous tribute to her daughter. Sharing a photo from her pregnancy, the mum-of-two said: "14 years ago today I gave birth to the most beautiful, kind, smart, fun little girl in the world. My favourite person to go wakeboarding with and then sit on the sofa with takeout watching sci-fi.

© Instagram Cherry's first birth featured in a documentary

"She is magic. I don't post her so you'll have to take my word for it *not biased AT ALL. *Oh, and it was on camera for the BBC in a doc about having a baby, but she immediately told me that was the end of her public life. Very thankful today."

Cherry had concerns about being a single parent following her split, due to their depictions in the media, but writing for the BBC in 2017, she explained how she overcame her previous prejudices.

© Instagram Cherry mainly keeps her children out of the spotlight

I was happy to discover that I was the same person," she said. "I was a good parent as a married woman, and I was a good parent as single mother. Money was tighter but my ability to maintain order at home, get homework done on time and love my children had not changed.

"Separating and re-establishing my life was difficult, but I felt so hugely grateful that at least I was able to pay the bills thanks to my job - and it made me realise that there is so much stigma attached to being a single mother. At exactly the time when the single parent needs support and help, they are stigmatised and judged."