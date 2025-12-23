Thriller fans should put 'riveting' 8-part series 56 Days on your 2026 watchlist

There are plenty of new TV series for thriller fans to get excited about in 2026, from the long-awaited return of the BBC's The Night Manager to Netflix's latest Harlan Coben adaptation, Run Away. Add to the list Prime Video's upcoming eight-part series, 56 Days, about two people who embark on a whirlwind, intense romance which ends 56 days later when the police discover a brutally murdered corpse.

The series, which is billed as a "riveting" and "sexy" psychological thriller, stars Dove Cameron (Schmigadoon!, Descendants) and Avan Jogia (Victorious, The Stranger) as Ciara and Oliver, who fall head over heels for each other after meeting in a supermarket.

© Jan Thijs/Prime Dove Cameron and Avan Jogia star as Ciara Wyse and Oliver Kennedy

Why I'll be tuning in

This twisty psychological thriller promises a murder mystery with a compelling narrative structure, with the present day investigation intercut with a past romance that rapidly escalates over 56 days. While the two leading stars are certainly a draw for viewers, the show's strength perhaps lies in its source material, Catherine Ryan Howard's bestselling novel, which is already hugely popular.

Plus, viewers can expect high production quality, with James Wan's Atomic Monster (I Know What You Did Last Summer) producing alongside Amazon MGM Studios.

What is 56 Days about?

The story centres around Oliver and Ciara, who, after meeting randomly in a supermarket, fall for each other fast, and dangerously hard. Fifty-six days later, homicide investigators find an unidentified and brutally murdered body, which is intentionally decomposed, at Oliver's apartment. Did he kill her? Did she kill him?

© Courtesy of Prime The series is based on Catherine Ryan Howard's bestselling novel

The synopsis continues: "Intercutting between an intense single day in the present investigation, and the twisted trajectory of the young lovers’ affair in the past, the series is both a unique crime story and a riveting, sexy, psychological thriller."

Who stars in the series?

Dove Cameron, known for her roles in the Disney children's show Liv and Maddie, Dumplin' and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., stars as Ciara Wyse. She's joined by co-star Avan Jogia, who also rose to fame as a child star on shows like Victorious and the TV film A Girl Like Me: The Gwen Araujo Story, before later starring in series including Twisted and Now Apocalypse.

© Courtesy of Prime Karla Souza plays Lee Reardon

Other cast members include Karla Souza (How to Get Away with Murder) as Lee Reardon and Dorian Missick (Six Degrees) as Karl Connolly.

How to watch 56 Days

© Courtesy of Prime The series arrives on Prime Video in February

Mark your calendars as all eight episodes of 56 Days arrive on Prime Video on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.