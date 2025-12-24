Heated Rivalry creator shares disappointing update as record-breaking show's future confirmed

Heated Rivalry has been a smash hit since it was released at the end of November, and following the online reaction, it's no surprise that the show has been renewed for a second season and reportedly a third one.

However, fans will have quite the wait to see what the future holds for Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie). US and Canadian fans will see the first season come to a conclusion on Boxing Day, while UK fans will be able to stream episodes from 10 January 2026, when all six episodes will arrive on Sky and NOW TV.

However, speaking to Variety, the show's creator, Jacob Tierney, revealed that the second season won't be airing in 2026. He explained: "It can't be the same time next year, because this time last year I'd written five of these, and this time this year I've written zero of them. So it's going to be a little bit later, but it's still going to be soon."

Addressing the disappointment, he added: "We understand that everybody's goal is to not do two years between seasons. And at the same time, I don't want to put out a rushed [expletive] second season just because the show is very popular. But we're very aware that our creative partners are enthusiastic and don't want to wait too long. We're getting back to work!"

WATCH: See the trailer for Heated Rivalry

While a third season hasn't officially been confirmed, GQ revealed that both Hudson and Connor have signed on for three seasons of the show. There is plenty of material for the show to explore, with the show being adapted by Rachel Reid's best-selling Game Changers series.

Heated Rivalry is actually the second title in the book series, but elements from the book's first entry, Game Changers, which charted the relationship between hockey player Scott Hunter and barista Kip Grady have been used in the show, with Francois Arnaud and Robbie G.K. playing the respective characters.

© HBO Max The show's fifth episode has been hailed by fans and critics

Since it landed, the show has been a major hit for networks. Heated Rivalry became Crave's most-watched original series in history, with viewership increasing by 400% from its initial seven-day streaming window, while HBO revealed that the show is the second driver of first-time viewers to their platform.

Reception to the series has been overwhelmingly positive, with clips from the show dominating social media. The fifth episode, I'll Believe in Anything, became the second TV episode to achieve a perfect ranking on IMDB. The only previous episode to receive this honour was Breaking Bad's Ozymandias, which aired 12 years ago in 2013.

What is Heated Rivalry about?

The series follows the love story of rival ice hockey players Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov. Its synopsis reads: "Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov are two of the biggest stars in Major League Hockey, bound by ambition, rivalry, and a magnetic pull neither of them fully understands. What begins as a secret fling between two fresh-faced rookies evolves into a years-long journey of love, denial, and self-discovery.

Fans have loved the LGBTQ+ sports drama

"Over the next eight years, as they chase glory on the ice, they struggle to navigate their feelings for each other. Torn between the sport they live for and the love they can't ignore, Shane and Ilya must decide if there's room in their fiercely competitive world for something as fragile – and powerful – as real love."

The series is known for its steamy scenes, but fans have also been swept away by the romantic story that's told, with many highlighting on social media tiny details shared between the lead characters.