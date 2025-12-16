Loved It: Welcome to Derry? Here's the 'absolute masterpiece' series Stephen King thinks you should be watching

It: Welcome to Derry has been a smash hit on Sky Atlantic, and on Monday evening it aired its gruesome conclusion. However, if you're still in the mood for spooks, then Stephen King, who created the character, has the perfect recommendation.

Released on Netflix back in 2017, Dark is a three-season German-language drama revolving around four families attempting to discover the truth after a child disappears. As the series progresses, a time travel conspiracy is unearthed that spans generations, with many of the characters seen at several points of their lives.

Set in a small town, with a 'curse' that follows different generations of the same families as well as a tension that keeps you on your toes instead of cheap jump scares, the show is the perfect antidote for those missing Pennywise.

The show won legions of fans during its three-year airing, including horror author Stephen King, known for the likes of Carrie and The Shining, who tweeted in 2020: "DARK (Netflix) is dark and complex...and...well...very German. Terrific show. If you get confused, go to MetaWitches and check out Metacrone's recaps. Detailed and helpful."

It's not just Stephen King who loved the series, as in 2021, the BBC included the show on its '100 greatest TV series of the 21st century', proving its success as an international series. Dark was placed at No. 58 on the list, ahead of shows like House of Cards, Orange is the New Black and House.

Audience and critical response

Fans loved the show, with one enthusing: "This show is the best thing Netflix has done. It is an absolute masterpiece of storytelling," while a second added: "Insanely good, every episode shocks you in ways you never thought was possible. The constant gripping revelations were so unexpected but tied the story so well together."

A third penned: "This is quite possibly the greatest show I've ever known to exist. It's just so pure. Every scene is saturated with substance. It's actually so good that I won't binge watch it. I take in each episode (possibly without blinking) and savour each experience. I'd write more, but my mind is seriously blown."

© Netflix Fans praised the show's storytelling and tension

Meanwhile, a fourth posted: "One of the best shows I've seen in a while. Kudos Netflix and keep up the good work!" and a fifth commented: " Absolutely tremendous show! Original and keeps you hooked throughout. The characters are so complex and the acting is excellent. One of the best shows I have seen. Can't stop recommending it to family and friends. Love it."

Critics were also full of praise for the series when it aired. In a four-star review for The Guardian, Lanre Bakare wrote: "If you enjoyed Stranger Things but are actually an adult, then you'll want to watch Dark, a sophisticated, grown-up, German-language thriller that revels in its own distinct and foreboding vibe."

© Netflix Even Stephen King was a fan of the German series

Speaking about the show's final season, Patrick Cremona claimed in the Radio Times: "The third season of Dark is every bit as good as the two that preceded it, clinching the show's place right at the top of Netflix's list of originals."

Who stars in Dark?

With its characters seen during different times of their lives, the series is famed for its ensemble cast. Appearing among the main cast throughout its three-season run are the likes of Andreas Pietschmann (Nuremberg), Louis Hofmann (Land of Mine), Maja Schone (Buddenbrooks) and Lisa Vicari (Django).

© Netflix The show featured an ensemble cast

Also in the main cast are Moritz Jahn (SAS: Rogue Heroes), Daan Lennard Liebrenz (Marie Catches Fire), Oliver Masucci (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore), Jordis Triebel (Pope Joan), Gina Alice Stiebitz (The Old Fox), Carlotta von Falkenhayn (The Eifel Practice), Stephan Kampworth (A Sacrifice), Karoline Eichhorn (In the Shadows), Paul Lux (Babylon Berlin), Deborah Kaufmann (The Germans), Peter Benedict (The Young Karl Marx), Julika Jenkins (Dear Child) and Mark Waschke (Tatort).