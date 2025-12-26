Little House on the Prairie star Alison Arngrim recalls the intense conditions that led Sean Penn to collapse on set

Little House on the Prairie actress Alison Argrim has opened up about a dramatic moment behind the scenes of the much-loved series, recalling the day guest actor Sean Penn collapsed during filming under the punishing California heat.

During an episode of The Patrick LabyorSheaux podcast the actress Alison, who played the mischievous Nellie Oleson, revealed that filming in Simi Valley, which she described as one of "hottest locations" in the world, many of the actors would faint due to heat exhaustion.

She described the shoot as one of the most physically demanding environments the cast ever worked in, with extreme temperatures pushing everyone to their limits.

"All of a sudden, I heard a noise and turned around and he went [down], and he didn’t wake up and come back to work," she remembered of Sean. "That was it. He was done for the day."

"It was so hot that they would have these buckets of ice water and sea breeze so that you could dip some sort of cloth in and put it around your neck," she added.

© Alamy Sean Penn on Little House on the Prairie

"You know how people say the first day of spring [is] when you see a robin? First day of summer is when Alison hits the ground because I was out like that," she recounted. "It was that hot."

Sean appeared in episode 11 of the much-loved series, which was directed by his father, Leo Penn, making the moment especially memorable for those on set. At the time, few could have imagined the young guest star would go on to become one of Hollywood’s most respected actors.

© NBCUniversal via Getty Images Alison revealed that it was so hot on set that many actors passed out

Alison’s recollections offer more than a colourful anecdote. They paint a vivid picture of the tough conditions under which Little House on the Prairie was made, and the commitment required to bring its warm, family-centred stories to life.

That same spirit of care and resilience is something many former cast members continue to associate with the show’s creator and leading man, Michael Landon.

The main stars such as Melissa Gilbert and Dean Butler recently reunited to pay tribute to their late friend, Michael Landon, who portrayed Charles "Pa" Ingalls in the hit '70s series.

Their reunion was also aimed at raising awareness of pancreatic cancer, the disease that claimed Michael’s life in 1991, just three months after his diagnosis.

Melissa, who played Laura Ingalls Wilder, and Dean, her on-screen husband, took to Instagram to share a joint message to raise awareness of pancreatic cancer, from which Michael died in 1991. He tragically passed away just three months after publicly announcing his diagnosis, leaving behind his nine children.

© Getty Images Pictured: (top l-r) Matthew Laborteaux as Albert Quinn Ingalls, Melissa Gilbert as Laura Elizabeth Ingalls Wilder, Michael Landon as Charles Philip Ingalls, Dean Butler as Almanzo James Wilder, Melissa Sue Anderson as Mary Ingalls Kendall, Linwood Boomer as Adam Kendall, (bottom l-r) Karen Grassle as Caroline Quiner Holbrook Ingalls, Lindsay/Sidney Greenbush as Carrie Ingalls

"Michael wasn't just my co-star. He was my mentor, my friend and the closest thing to family I've ever had," Melissa wrote, in collaboration with Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. "Watching him taken by pancreatic cancer so quickly was one of the hardest things I've ever faced. I carry his courage and love with me every day, and it drives me to fight for others affected by this disease."

Dean added: "Michael had a way of making everyone around him feel seen and inspired. Losing him to pancreatic cancer left a hole that can never be filled. But his strength, warmth and spirit continue to remind us why we must shine a light on this disease and fight for a future where no one else has to lose their loved ones too soon."

© NBCUniversal via Getty Images Little House on the Prairie was an incredibly popular TV series

"Michael Landon left us 34 years ago, yet his spirit lives on in every Little House story of love, family, and community," he continued.

"In his honor, the Little House family is proud to support the life-extending work of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. With love and heartfelt gratitude – then, now, and forever!" Fans rushed to the comment section to share the love, as well as their own stories of Michael's impact on their lives.

Michael was more than just the star of the show. As executive producer, writer and director, he was the creative force who shaped its tone and values, and a guiding presence for its younger cast members.



"Michael Landon was like a father figure to many of us, obviously, and a very, very important influence in my life," Melissa told People. "My own father passed away when I was 11," she continued. "And I had been working with Michael for two years at that point, and he really sort of stepped in and kind of watched over me in a much more paternal way. Even though he was paternal instantly and we were very, very close."

"It blows my mind that all of this is because of him. These people are here because he wrote this show and directed it and produced it, and I know that he would be incredibly proud if he could see this," she added. "This is his legacy. A hundred percent."