Heated Rivalry fans will love this 'spicy' new project from lead stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie

If, like me, you've been bingeing Heated Rivalry over the festive period and can't stop thinking about its lead actors Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, then I have some fantastic news for you.

The two leading stars, who play ice hockey enemies-to-lovers Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, have narrated Ember & Ice, a three-part audio romantasy available on audio erotica app Quinn.

Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams in Heated Rivalry

According to its official synopsis, Hudson and Connor will play two fae princes, Dane and Finn, who, just like in their hit TV show, are rivals from the Solari and Lunare kingdoms.

This project really couldn't have come at a better time for fans of the series, which is from Canadian TV network Crave, is available to watch on HBO Max in the US and is coming to UK screens on Sky and NOW on 10 January.

WATCH: Heated Rivalry Trailer

As a huge fan of the series (I've watched it more times than I can count at this point), the long wait for season two is already proving too much to bear, so the fact that its leading stars (who have the best on-screen chemistry that I'm sure will translate to the audio series) have collaborated on this new project is music to my ears. Plus, as a huge fan of romantasy, I can't wait to see how Hudson and Connor have made the genre their own.

Intrigued? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the new audio series from the Heated Rivalry stars…

What is Ember & Ice about?

Written by Colleen Scriven and directed by Rob Valentine, the three-part audio series follows the story of two star-crossed fae princes, Dane and Finn, who carry on a "years-long forbidden affair" that reaches its peak in a "pivotal moment at a treaty signing between their families".

The official synopsis teases: "When Finn, the dutiful heir to the Lunare throne, is forced into close quarters with Dane, a reckless Solari prince, their long-standing rivalry begins to blur into a dangerous attraction."

Unlike other Quinn series that speak directly to the listener, Ember & Ice will feature the stars speaking only to each other.

Who stars in Ember & Ice?

Happily, the series stars Hudson Williams (Tracker, Allegiance) and Connor Storrie (Joker: Folie à Deux, April X), the two relatively new actors who have taken over the internet as Shane and Ilya.

© Sabrina Lantos The audio series lands on Quinn from 30 December

What have the cast and creatives said about Ember & Ice?

Quinn founder and CEO Caroline Spiegel promised Cosmopolitan: "The sound design is wild, and the spice is truly next-level!" while also telling Variety: "Hudson and Connor have a really special chemistry, and we feel incredibly lucky to work with them. The way they connect with audiences and show up in the cultural conversation is exciting to watch."

As for the stars themselves, Connor and Hudson have been giving fans what they want by appearing in multiple social media videos to promote Ember & Ice – including a skit where Hudson turns up with his ice hockey kit, only to be told by Connor: "No, no, no, you don't need that, remember? We're doing romantasy smut for Quinn!"

Both stars told Cosmopolitan how fun the project was to work on, with Hudson adding how interesting it was to explore the world of audio erotica: "It's like you're private, you're alone there with a mic and an audio engineer and you just get to kind of be in your own world and figure out what that means to you and you don't have your body to express yourself."

Hudson and Connor join the ever-growing list of Quinn alumni who have voiced projects for the female-first audio erotica app, including The Summer I Turned Pretty's Christopher Briney, Fleabag's Andrew Scott, People We Meet on Vacation's Tom Blyth, Stranger Things' Jamie Campbell Bower, You's Victoria Pedretti and Emily in Paris' Lucien Laviscount.

Ember & Ice is available exclusively on Quinn from 30 December 2025.