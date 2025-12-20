Where you've seen stars of HBO's Heated Rivalry, Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, before

Heated Rivalry is taking over the internet. he steamy six-part LGBTQ+ HBO series focuses on secret relationships between professional hockey players and has been hailed by viewers as "perfect."

I, for one, watched the first four episodes in one sitting with my social media pages being quickly overrun with expertly made edits of the main character's love story.

And those characters – Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov – are played by two actors who seemingly came out of nowhere. Hudson Williams, 24, and Connor Storrie, 25, are breakout stars from Heated Rivalry. And while I hadn't heard of them before binging the hockey love story, they had budding careers of their own.

For the uninitiated, or those not as online as me, Heated Rivalry is based on Rachel Reid's book about "the two of the biggest stars in Major League Hockey," as the synopsis reads. "Bound by ambition, rivalry, and a magnetic pull neither of them fully understands. What begins as a secret fling between two fresh-faced rookies evolves into a years-long journey of love, denial, and self-discovery."

The show is equal parts romance and emotional, expertly displaying the tensions that come with secret relationships, and how love can be painful when you don't feel comfortable sharing it with the world.

The sixth and final episode of the first season is set to premiere on Friday, December 26 at midnight EST. So, what have you seen the actors in before they starred in this year's most gut-wrenching love story?

© Getty Images Connor had a captivating role in Joker: Folie à Deux Connor Storrie who was born in Odessa, Texas, appeared in the 2024 film, Joker: Folie à Deux, alongside Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, and Brendan Gleason. Connor portrayed a young Arkham Asylum inmate who was heavily implied to be the real Joker. For the role, Connor was required to keep a major secret. He told Variety in November: "It was so under wraps. I didn't know anything else about the movie except that part in it. They were very serious. I didn't say anything to anyone for two years." This secret keeping may have helped him step into the role of Ilya Rozanov, who keeps his relationship with Shane Hollander tight lipped out of fear of backlash from his home country of Russia – a country with famously strict anti-LGBTQ+ laws and sentiments that lead to extreme systemic persecution, violence and extrajudicial killings.

© Instagram Hudson appeared in an episode of Tracker Hudson, who is Canadian just like his character in Heated Rivalry, appeared in an episode of the CBS crime procedural, Tracker. The show, which stars Justin Hartley, follows a detective traveling the country in his old-school RV, helping police and private citizens solve crimes. In his episode, Hudson starred as Brandon Stokes, a character involved in a serial killer case, focusing on childhood trauma. The young actor's ability to play both someone impacted by childhood trauma and a closeted professional hockey player with autism proves his keen abilities.

© HBO Connor starred alongside Kathryn Hahn Aside from Joker: Folie à Deux, Connor appeared in an episode of the television miniseries, Tiny Beautiful Things, alongside Kathryn Hahn. While his role was small – his credit is simply "[Expletive] Apartment Guy" – the experience working on a television show surely prepared him for his work on Heated Rivalry.

Hudson wrote and directed a few of his appearances The actor, who is now synonymous with Shane Hollander and the techno-beats pulsing throughout Heated Rivalry, is also a writer and director. In 2024, he wrote, directed, and starred in the short film, Rancid. That year was big for Hudson, as he appeared in two television shows and seven films – both shorts and features. The actor has spoken fondly about working with the Heated Rivalry director, Jacob Tierney, and how he helped him prepare to make Shane's story feel authentic. "Talking with Jacob…was the most grounding aspect of that because at the end of the day, sexuality is more fluid than a lot of people think it is," Hudson told his alma mater, Langara College, in an interview from December 2025.