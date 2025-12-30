Midsomer Murders viewers praise 'brilliant' return of twisty new season

ITVX viewers who tuned into Midsomer Murders for season 24 have praised the return as "brilliant", with some fans even watching the first episode multiple times. The first two episodes, titled The Devil's Work and The Book of the Dead, landed on the UK streamer on 29 December.

Season 24 has been long-awaited by UK audiences, who watched the series land on Acorn TV in the US back in 2023. It seems the much-anticipated return has proved a hit with fans, however, even after the extended break between seasons.

First launched in the late 1990s, Midsomer Murders has become one of ITV's most enduring drama exports, with a global fanbase spanning multiple generations.

The new four-part season returns viewers to the sleepy yet crime-filled village of Midsomer, where DCI John Barnaby (Neil Dudgeon) and his sidekick DS Jamie Winter (Nick Hendrix) investigate a fresh set of twisty murders. The new season will particularly appeal to fans who enjoy the darker, more gothic episodes of the show, while still retaining its familiar cosy crime tone.

WATCH: Midsomer Murders star Neil Dudgeon recalls far-fetched plot

Speaking on the show's enduring popularity, HELLO!'s audience writer Romy Journee said: "If there's a blueprint for cosy crime, it's Midsomer Murders. It's one of those shows that you always see airing on TV but never quite commit to watching from the beginning – but I promise you it's worth it."

Keep reading to find out what viewers are saying about the new season…

© Mark Bourdillon Season 24 landed on ITVX on 29 December What have viewers said about Midsomer Murders season 24? Despite the long wait, viewers were quick to take to Facebook to share their praise for the 24th series, with one fan hailing it as "binge-worthy". "That was a brilliant first episode of the new series, I can't wait for the next episode," said one viewer, while another penned: "A great episode, back to what it does best. Possibly one of the most gruesome demises though." A third added: "A decent episode too at last. Some of the old Midsomer Murders quality was back – I actually watched this one twice."

© Mark Bourdillon / Bentley Productions Fans have praised the new season despite the wait What is Midsomer Murders season 24 about? As usual, the new series promises crime-ridden storylines with trademark twists and turns that keep viewers hooked from start to finish. In the first episode, the synopsis reads: "The death of an ancient estate's patriarch leads to rivalry and murder when his rebellious son plans to sell it off, outraging his siblings." Meanwhile, the second episode's logline reads: "When the author of a book that sparked a nationwide treasure hunt is found dead, Barnaby and Winter must unravel the cryptic clues to find the killer among a group of dedicated seekers."

© Mark Bourdillon / Bentley Productions The usual cast returns, including Neil Dudgeon, Nick Hendrix and Fiona Dolman Who stars in Midsomer Murders? Neil Dudgeon leads the show as DCI Barnaby, while Nick Hendrix plays his trusted sidekick DS Winter. They're joined by Annette Badland as pathologist Dr Fleur Perkins and Fiona Dolman as Barnaby's wife Sarah.

© Mark Bourdillon Agni Scott and Alex Macqueen make an appearance The new season also features a slate of guest stars including Alex Macqueen (Peep Show), Peter Serafinowicz (The Tick), Ginny Holder (Death in Paradise) and Verity Marshall (The Sandman).

© Mark Bourdillon / Bentley Productions Shaun Dooley guest stars as Eli Trask Rounding out the line-up are Shaun Dooley (Broadchurch), Rhashan Stone (Finding Alice), Omid Djalili (His Dark Materials), Jon Culshaw (Dead Ringers), Oliver Dimsdale (The Crown), Selina Cadell (Doc Martin) and Sally Lindsay (Coronation Street).

© Mark Bourdillon Joshua Griffin and Ginny Holder also star What have the creatives said about Midsomer Murders? ITV has also commissioned a 25th and 26th series, which will "invite viewers back to the picturesque yet surprisingly lethal English countryside for four new feature-length mysteries". Celebrating the renewal, ITV Drama Commissioner Huw Kennair Jones said: "We're thrilled to be returning to Midsomer with Barnaby and Winter. Series 26 promises to deliver four brilliant brand-new cases for the legion of Midsomer Murders fans to enjoy."

Midsomer Murders is available to watch on ITVX in the UK and on Acorn TV in the US.