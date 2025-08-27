Midsomer Murders fans left 'infuriated' by season 25 update

Fans have been tuning in to Midsomer Murders since 1997 with each episode taking viewers into a murder case within the fictional county of Midsomer. The series, which has starred the likes of John Nettles, Neil Dudgeon and Fiona Dolman, has also seen cameos from some of Britain's favourite actors and presenters. The likes of Martine McCutcheon, Holly Willoughby, Henry Cavill, Orlando Bloom and even former Bond girl Honor Blackman have appeared on the show as either criminals or murder victims.

Despite being loyal to the show, many fans have been grumbling about the amount of time it has taken to get the latest season to air. Back in March, the programme's Facebook account announced: "The countdown is officially ON! Production has kicked off for Season 25 of Midsomer Murders, and we’re ready to bring you four brand-new, feature-length mysteries from the dangerously charming world of Midsomer.

"Get ready to join DCI Barnaby (Neil Dudgeon) and DS Winter (Nick Hendrix) as they crack more cases, with the return of fan favourites like Dr. Fleur Perkins (Annette Badland) and Sarah Barnaby (Fiona Dolman)! Did you know? This season will take us to 144 total episodes – our DCI Barnaby has officially solved more cases than Poirot, Kojak, Starsky & Hutch, Columbo, and so many other iconic detectives. Talk about a LEGEND. So, who's ready for more intrigue, drama, and of course, a bit of Midsomer mayhem???"

Air date issue

However, it's not only the amount of time Midsomer Murders has been off air that has annoyed fans, but also the recent announcement that episodes would be airing in the United States first. One commented: "It absolutely baffles me that all of y'all in the UK don't get immediate access to the new episodes, but us North Americans do??? What is that logic?"

© ITV Fans haven't been happy about the length of time it's taken for the new series to air

A second penned: "As an American, I'm surprised that the Midsomer people have moved so slowly on a new season. Midsomer Murders is clearly a goldmine for you Brits, I see it all over US streaming channels: Roku, Youtube, DailyMotion, etc. An American company would have put everyone involved in the production on meth and forced them to work 24/7 to get another season or three pumped out immediately."

A third questioned: "Any chance of us in the UK seeing the whole series not just one every now and again?" while a fourth said: "Why so few episodes compared to previous years? Need more episodes! Can't wait to watch!" and a fifth wrote: "LOVE this show. Just wish all of the seasons were available on one streaming service. It is really hard to keep up."

Ever-changing cast

Having been on air for 28 years, it's understandable that many of the actors who have appeared in regular and recurring roles have since departed the series. Between 1997 and 2008, Daniel Casey played Sergeant Troy, who would appear alongside John Nettles' DCI Tom Barnaby. Reflecting on his exit during an appearance on BBC Breakfast earlier this month, he said: "It was a fairly easy [decision] actually.

© TV Times via Getty Images Daniel used to play Sergeant Gavint Troy on the series

"The only risk in life is never to take a risk. It felt like he [a sports commentator] was talking to me I thought, 'I didn't come into this job to do the same thing year on year', so I thought it was time to step off the cliff and see what else is out there, and I've had an amazing time. It's been brilliant, I think you want a varied career."