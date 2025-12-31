The 8 shows you need to binge-watch this week before they vanish from Netflix for good

It's that time of year again when the powers that be at Netflix break the hearts of viewers across the globe by removing beloved shows from both the UK and US sites.

Due to licensing agreements, titles often enjoy varied lengths of time on the streamer before sadly exiting, so we thought we'd give you a heads up so you can binge some of your favourites before they take their final bow.

From a long-running legal show to a hit period drama and heist thriller series, here are the shows that you absolutely need to binge – for some, you have mere days! – before they leave Netflix…

UK

1/ 8 © USA Network,NBCUniversal via Getty Images Suits (2 January) This nine-season legal series follows the lawyers at Pearson Hardman, a New York City firm that never ceases to deliver drama, scandal and romance. Not only does the show hold an impressive 91% score on Rotten Tomatoes, but it also boasts an excellent cast, including Meghan Markle, Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams and Sarah Rafferty.

2/ 8 © Alamy Stock Photo Mad Men (2 January) If you haven't already, you have just days left to catch this fan-favourite show, which sits at 94% on Rotten Tomatoes and stars Jon Hamm, Elisabeth Moss, January Jones and Vincent Kartheiser. The synopsis reads: "Inside a sleek Manhattan ad agency, ambitious executives, creatives and assistants pursue power, love and identity in a world fuelled by image and desire."

3/ 8 © Photo: Channel 4 Friday Night Dinner (15 January) Beloved for its iconic catchphrases like "Shalom, Jackie!", this six-season Channel 4 sitcom remains a fan favourite and holds a 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The synopsis reads: "When the Goodman brothers return to their parents' home for dinner each week, the family's eccentricities guarantee a meal that's full of surprises."

4/ 8 © Channel 4 Flowers (23 January) One of Netflix's more underrated comedy shows is Flowers, which stars Olivia Colman and Julian Barratt and is written by Amadeus and Too Much star Will Sharpe. The synopsis reads: "Between a troubled marriage, a senile granny and twin siblings constantly in rivalry, a crumbling household struggles to barely keep it together." The show was beloved by critics, holding a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and earned a BAFTA nomination for Best Scripted Comedy.

US

5/ 8 © Reisig and Taylor Lost (1 January) Perhaps one of the most famous TV shows of the noughties is Lost, which starred Matthew Fox, Evangeline Lilly and Josh Holloway and holds an 86% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The hit drama ran for six seasons between 2004 and 2010, with a total of 121 episodes, so you have your work cut out for you if you plan to binge them all before they're removed. The synopsis reads: "After their plane crashes on a remote tropical island, the survivors must contend with hidden dangers and mysterious, malevolent forces to stay alive.

6/ 8 © NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Mr. Robot (4 January) Praised for its "dark and disturbing" twists and turns that earned it a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes, Rami Malek brings this thriller to life and you have a few days to try and watch as many of the four seasons as possible. The synopsis reads: "A cybersecurity engineer by day and a cybervigilante by night, a man joins a mysterious group of hackers to take down a global corporation."

7/ 8 © GC Images House of Lies (24 January) House of Lies is set to leave at the end of the month, so you have plenty of time to binge the five-season comedy drama starring Kristen Bell and Don Cheadle. The synopsis reads: "Based on Martin Kihn's memoir about his time at a management consulting firm, this dramedy sets the action inside a consultancy where anything goes." Considered by some as a guilty pleasure watch, the series holds an 84% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.