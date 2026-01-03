'Bond-esque' BBC drama has viewers thrilled with long-awaited return after 10 years

One of the BBC's most critically acclaimed series of the 21st century is finally back for a second season, after leaving fans waiting for ten years. The Night Manager, the smash hit espionage thriller starring Loki actor Tom Hiddleston, returned on New Year's Day and already has viewers in a complete chokehold.

The first season followed former British intelligence operative, Jonathan Pine (played by Hiddleston), as he is swept up in a high-stakes mission to take down an arms dealer in Cairo, exposing a dangerous conspiracy. However, after a long time curating the perfectly quiet life following the events of the first season, Jonathan's peacefully uneventful existence comes crumbling down in an instant.

© Ink Factory / Des Willie / BBC The Night Manager season two has finally arrived after ten years

Nicky Morris, HELLO!'s Acting TV and Film Editor, told us: "As a huge thriller fan, I'm counting down the days until the new season. With plenty of high-stakes action, a gripping spy plot that keeps you on the edge of your seat, spectacular scenery and a charming lead, what more could you want from a binge-worthy thriller?" And with the first series pulling in 10 million UK viewers and fans in 180 countries, it's certainly making for one of the most highly-anticipated returns of the decade.

What is The Night Manager about?

After the high-octane events of the first season, Jonathan settles down and buries his past, living life as 'Alex Goodwin', a low-level MI6 officer who runs a quiet surveillance unit. When a chance sighting of an old Roper mercenary leads to a call to action, he is led down the thrilling path of espionage once more, with a new villain to face.

© Ink Factory / Des Willie / BBC Tom Hiddleston returns for the second season of The Night Manager

The synopsis reads: "On this perilous new journey, Pine meets Roxana Bolaños (Camila Morrone), a businesswoman who reluctantly helps him infiltrate Teddy’s Colombian arms operation. Once in Colombia, Pine is plunged deep into a deadly plot involving arms and training of a guerrilla army. As allegiances splinter, Pine races to expose a conspiracy designed to destabilise a nation. And with betrayal at every turn, he must decide whose trust he needs to earn and how far he's willing to go before it’s too late."

Though the first season was based on the novel by beloved crime author John le Carré, the second is entirely original, building on and expanding beyond the source material.

Who stars in The Night Manager?

The big names of the first season, including Tom Hiddleston, Olivia Colman, Alistair Petrie, and many more are returning, but there are some exciting new faces joining the cast too. Diego Calva, best known for Babylon and Narcos: Mexico joins the cast as Teddy Dos Santos, the villain of the series, as well as Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six) and Indira Varma (Obsession, Disclaimer).

What have fans said about The Night Manager?

When the first episode of the new season premiered on New Year's Day, fans immediately fell in love, taking to social media to share their overwhelmingly positive responses to the show.

© Ink Factory / Des Willie / BBC Diego Calva has joined the cast as the series' villain

One fan shared on X, formerly known as Twitter: "I feel like it’s my duty to tell you all that The Night Manager season two is out and Tom Hiddleston and Diego Calva have such incredible chemistry together. I was stunned into silence."

Another wrote: "The 2nd season of The Night Manager was sure worth the decade long wait, delivering once again a Bond-esque spy thriller, only one that is actually better than most Bond films."