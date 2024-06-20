The Night Manager season 2 announces return of major cast member - all the details

Are you excited for the return of The Night Manager for season two? The return of BBC’s hugely successful TV show is currently filming in London - and the BBC is giving details on what to expect from the next instalment.

It has been confirmed that Olivia Colman, who plays Angela Burr in the spy show, will be reprising her role alongside Sex Education star Alistair Petrie, Black Mirror’s Douglas Hodge and A Quiet Place actor Noah Jupe - and we couldn’t be more excited.

WATCH: Tom Hiddleston stars in BBC drama The Night Manager alongside Hugh Laurie and Olivia Coleman

The cast news follows the very exciting announcement that Hayley Squires, Paul Chahidi, Indira Varma and Camila Morrone and Diego Calva would be starring in season two, joining Loki star Tom Hiddleston, who will be reprising his role as Jonathan Pine eight years after season one aired.

© Chris Baker/Netflix Olivia Colman is returning to The Night Manager

The story is based on John le Carré’s novel, so what is the second instalment all about? Penned by the show’s creator, David Farr. Speaking about the sequel, Le Carre's sons said: “Revisiting the story of Pine also means going beyond the events of John le Carré’s original work: that is a decision we have not taken lightly, but his compelling characters and the vision David has for their next chapter were irresistible.”

Director of BBC Drama Lindsay Salt added: “Olivia Colman’s award-winning role as Angela Burr in the first series of The Night Manager was unforgettable and we are over the moon that she is back alongside Tom Hiddleston.

Noah Jupe is returning to The Night Manager

“We have such a strong cast and with Alistair Petrie, Douglas Hodge, Michael Nardone and Noah Jupe also returning, and filming starting in London, the second series of The Night Manager promises to provide even more drama, glamour, intrigue and suspense.”

Why has it taken eight years for season 2 to be made?

It’s a long wait for any show, and Tom spoke about the delay, telling Deadline: “We took the time to try and get the story right. Principally, John le Carré seemed so happy with our adaptation the first time and that was such a relief. So if we were to go again we needed to find the right story.”

Alistair Petrie also stars in The Night Manager season 2

He added: “What is so fascinating about le Carré is his stories often emerge within him in response to the world as he found it. And what I'm really excited by is eight or nine years have passed since the first season and these characters have been alive in the world in the last eight or nine years, and hopefully our show will reflect that.

© BBC Tom Hiddleston in The Night Manager

“So Jonathan Pine – le Carré calls him the close observer – has been alive in the world, and he will be eight or nine years older, just as I am. I just think it will be so fascinating to see where he is, what he's doing, how he's operating, what he's thinking, what's changed and what hasn't changed, and hopefully we can create the same sort of chemistry we made on the first one.”

Speaking about what to expect, executive producer Stephen Garrett said: “The best dramas all have at their core some version of the family, and the first season of The Night Manager was no exception.

© Max Cisotti Tom Hiddleston with partner Zawe Ashton

“It’s thrilling that our riotously dysfunctional family is now, after 8 years apart, reunited for season 2, spearheaded by the impeccable Olivia Colman. Joined by Messers Petrie, Hodge, Nardone and the global star that Noah Jupe has rightly become, it almost looks like we planned it.”