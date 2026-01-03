Jane McDonald thrills fans with behind-the-scenes look at 'brilliant' 6-part travel series

Jane McDonald has started the new year off perfectly, with the 62-year-old fronting a new travel series, From Pole to Pole. The six-part series, which airs on Channel 5, follows the BAFTA Award-winning travel presenter on a journey from Antarctica on the Arctic.

Jane, who rose to fame as a singer on a cruise ship, will be travelling on Scenic Eclipse and Emerald Sakara as she heads through countries including South Georgia, Uruguay, Brazil and Norway.

The first episode, which aired on 2 January, saw the star travel around Winter Island, with a trip to nearby Livingstone Island. After the episode's broadcast, Jane shared a behind-the-scenes look on her social media.

Many of the images saw the Lost in Japan presenter in a grey parka coat as the cruise ship sailed near ice floes. In one photo, Jane could be seen chatting to her close friend, Sue, while other pictures saw her with a boom mic or being sailed out to the nearby islands.

© Instagram Jane was as fashionable as ever

As ever, she looked impeccable, with her brunette hair styled in her signature bouffant style, while she rocked a natural makeup look. The star even added a fluffy pink bobble hat to her ensemble in one of the snaps.

"A little peek behind the scenes of Jane McDonald: From Pole to Pole," she captioned the images. "Join me tonight at 9pm on @channel5_tv."

© Instagram The presenter is undertaking a massive expedition

Fans immediately flooded the comments with praise for the star and her new series, as one enthused: "We loved it!! But oh so brave, keep doing what brings you joy," and a second added: "Thoroughly enjoying the programme, Jane. You are an inspiration!"

A third commented: "Brilliant watch, can't wait for next one, lovely lady," while a fourth joked: "Just watched it, it looks amazing but too cold for me," and a fifth said: "Amazing scenery, beautifully presented by you Jane loved it."

Jane's motivations

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! in 2024, Jane opened up about why she's still in the entertainment industry, describing it as her "purpose". She told us: "[I need to] get out there to lift people's spirits and that's what we do on tour, in the book and on the telly. My purpose is to entertain and make people smile, that's a gift that not many of us have, so why would I stay at home, putting manure on my roses?"

She continued: "Everybody's got a purpose, I don't care who you are and what you do, you can be a great daughter, a great mum, a great family member, a fabulous friend, you can be amazing at your job. You can just be someone who makes people feel good. Everybody's got something in their lives that they're very good at.

"Finding that is a great time in your life. Finding your purpose is: 'Why has that happened? I was supposed to go there. But it's not, I've gone a different way now and I feel joy again. Finding your purpose is finding joy, finding something that gives you joy in life."

Jane McDonald: From Pole to Pole continues on Channel 5 on 9 January at 9pm.