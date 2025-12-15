Watch: All Creatures Great & Small viewers set for major 'festive surprises' this Christmas

Attention All Creatures Great And Small fans! Channel 5 has just released a first-look trailer for its much-anticipated Christmas Special, promising a few "festive surprises" as we return to Darrowby for its first peacetime Christmas.

Starring the beloved cast including Nicholas Ralph, Rachel Shenton, Samuel West, Anna Madeley, and Callum Woodhouse, the festive teaser sees the return of Rachel Shenton’s character, Helen, after her brief departure at the end of season six.

Fans can expect a heartfelt episode full of love and cheer, as everyone is finally under one roof now the war is over.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the Christmas line-up, which includes not one, but two All Creatures-filled episodes.

© 5 What happens in the All Creatures Great & Small's Christmas Special trailer? The clip opens with Mrs Hall and Tristan hanging up festive decorations, before we hear Siegfried say: "Everybody's home this year. I'm rather looking forward to it." The camera then pans to Helen with her daughter Rosie, followed by a group of children dressed in nativity outfits, as James asks: "Are we all set?" while holding a fluffy white bunny rabbit.

© 5 The teaser closes with Siegfried pondering: "We spend our lives trying to find our other half," to which Mrs Hall replies with a smile: "What if you spend your whole life looking for something that doesn't exist, and miss what's right under your nose?" Could this hint at a romantic development between Mrs Hall and Siegfried? Viewers will have to tune in on Christmas Eve to find out.

© 5 Siegfried is back at Mrs Stokes’ Farm to see Hilda the goat What to expect from the All Creatures Great & Small's Christmas Special Following the sixth season, which concluded in October, the festive special returns viewers to Darrowby for its first peacetime Christmas in 1945. The synopsis reads: "With Helen (Rachel Shenton) unwell, James (Nicholas Ralph) steps in to organise the village Nativity, but juggling rehearsals and veterinary duties proves challenging, especially when Tricki’s future as a father comes into question. "Siegfried returns to Mrs Stokes’ (Susan Hilton) Farm, where Hilda the goat is causing trouble again. At Skeldale, Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley) rallies the team for the Drovers’ darts competition, while Tristan (Callum Woodhouse) scrambles to sort the Christmas tree, with help from Charlotte (Gaia Wise). As old friends reappear and heartfelt conversations unfold, the festive spirit brings laughter, reflection and a few surprises."

© 5 Rachel Shenton returns as James's wife Helen What did the All Creatures Great & Small cast say about the Christmas special? Speaking to press ahead of the new episode, Nicholas Ralph told HELLO!: "It's got all that lovely Christmas feeling, festive feeling in it, and through it it's very warm, it's joyful, it's hopeful, it's a bit silly and it's really fun. The war has just ended, but that doesn't mean things just go back to normal like that and there will be repercussions." He continued: "I think there's a lot of pressure on this Christmas because people want this Christmas to be the best Christmas ever because of what has just happened. But, of course, it can't, it doesn't, things just don't go that way and there's a lot of a hangover from when people are dealing with things in different ways, so it also comes with that caveat. I think there is a lot of pressure on it and we'll see how that goes, but it's still full of that warm, lovely Christmas feeling and joy."

What happens in All Creatures Great & Small: Behind The Scenes? While viewers must wait until Christmas Eve for the festive surprises, they can also enjoy a behind-the-scenes special. Presented by Graeme Hall, presenter, dog-lover, and All Creatures super-fan, the episode takes fans to the stunning Yorkshire Dales, where the series is filmed, to uncover the secrets behind the making of the hit series. The synopsis continues: "During his access-all-areas visit, he spends time with both human and furry cast members, tours the impressive studio set and the charming market town of Grassington (Darrowby) with actor Callum Woodhouse, and even takes on an acting role alongside Nicholas Ralph (James Herriot). "From what really goes into the medicine bottles and who eats Mrs Hall’s mouthwatering creations to how the team films complex animal sequences, Graeme shares fascinating insights as the cast reflect on six years of making 5’s most popular drama series. This joyful festive treat shows how the magic of one of his favourite shows is truly made."

All Creatures Great & Small: Behind The Scenes will air on 5 on at 8pm on Wednesday 24 December, followed by the All Creatures Great & Small: Christmas Special at 9pm.