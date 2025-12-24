Viewers hail crime drama's Christmas special as 'fantastic' while star teases show's future

The Christmas special of Channel 5's hit crime comedy drama, The Madame Blanc Mysteries, arrived on our screens on Tuesday night and viewers have hailed the festive episode as "fantastic".

The popular series is created by and stars Sally Lindsay as amateur sleuth Jean White as she solves intriguing mysteries in the fictional village of Sainte Victoire in the south of France.

© 5 Broadcasting Limited / Clapperboard Productions / Mark Cassar The Madame Blanc Mysteries Christmas Special aired on Tuesday night

In the 120-minute feature-length episode, Jean is joined by Dom [Steve Edge], Judith [Sue Holderness] and Jeremy [Robin Askwith] at an exclusive Christmas Eve event at the Musée de Sainte Victoire, where she's invited to authenticate a newly acquired treasure - a rare Ormolu box once owned by Marie Antoinette.

However, the festive mood takes a dark turn when Jean uncovers a ticking time bomb hidden inside. With just 90 minutes until detonation, the museum is sealed shut and Jean must crack the code and defuse the bomb before it's too late.

A number of guest stars appeared in the Yuletide episode, including John Thomson (Cold Feet, Coronation Street) and Kacey Ainsworth (Grantchester, EastEnders).

What have viewers said about the episode?

Viewers were full of praise for the episode on social media, with one person writing: "Absolutely loved the episode, I hope there is a season 5," while another added: "I really enjoyed the Xmas special of #TheMadameBlancMysteries tonight, it was fab. I always love the art facts we learn; not often a programme can be entertaining & educational."

© Clapperboard Studios Ltd / ©5 Broadcasting Limited / Photographer: MARK CASSAR Robin Askwith, Sue Holderness, Sally Lindsay and Steve Edge pictured in the festive episode

A third viewer penned: "Absolutely LOVED the Christmas Special this evening! It was brilliant! Definitely one of my all time favourite shows," while others hailed the episode as "fantastic" as well as "brilliant, tense and exciting".

It's no wonder viewers loved the festive episode given the show's dedicated fanbase. The series, co-created by Sally and co-star Sue Vincent (who plays Gloria), has all the hallmarks of a great cosy crime show, blending tense drama with lighthearted moments, all set against a stunning backdrop and led by a strong, sharp and witty lead. But it's the relationship between Jean and Dom that is a huge draw for characters.

What has creator Sally said about Jean and Dom's romance?

Viewers have loved watching Dom and Jean's slow-burn romance blossom.

While the couple initially decided to keep their relationship a secret, Dom got down on one knee at the end of season four.

© Mark Cassar / Clapperboard / Channel 5 Sally Lindsay stars as Jean White in The Madame Blanc Mysteries

Explaining her decision to keep Dom and Jean's romance under wraps, Sally told HELLO! and other press: "It's like a little secret between the audience and Dom and Jean.

"When people meet each other in middle life, they take their time because there's no big rush. What are they rushing towards?" continued Sally, adding that as a middle-aged couple, there's no pressure to discuss having children or buying a house together.

"I wanted to express that because I don't think you see that on television a lot," said the actress. "You don't see couples of that age doing it like they do. I have lots of mates who met in their 40s and 50s, and usually that's the way it happens. They just take their own sweet time."

Jean and Dom's romance is a central storyline

On whether viewers can expect to hear wedding bells in an upcoming episode, should the series be renewed, Sally said: "I imagine they would probably want to get married because they're very much in love. I think it would be a great idea."

Will there be a fifth season?

While Channel 5 has yet to give the green light for season five, Sally said there are "many stories yet to be told" while speaking to HELLO! and other press ahead of the Christmas special.

"There are many stories yet to be told but nothing is official yet," said the Coronation Street actress.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries is available to stream on 5.