Jane McDonald explains 'easy decision' not to have children

Having travelled all over the globe with her popular travel shows and as a former cruise ship singer, Jane McDonald has experienced plenty of life's riches. But one thing she hasn't done is welcome children.

However, this doesn't bother the star and she has been open about her decision not to welcome children with her former partners, Henrik Brixen and Eddie Rothe. In her 2019 autobiography Riding The Waves: My Story, Jane touched upon her and Henrik's conversation around starting a family. She wrote: "Henrik and I once talked about having children but there wasn't room for babies in his plans for me. I began to feel lonely in my marriage."

The TV star, whose credits include Loose Women, Jane & Friends and The Cruise, also spoke about her decision not to have children in 2013. "For me, it was an easy decision to not have children, because I knew I couldn't do both," she told Echo News.

In her latest book, Let the Light In, Jane went into further detail about her decision not to welcome children, explaining that she was encouraged against starting her own brood in order to focus on her career. "Mum made no secret of the fact she never envisaged me taking the traditional route and marrying and having children at a young age," the star wrote.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Jane didn't welcome children with either of her partners

"Gran was of the same opinion, convinced from when I was a little girl that my destiny involved a lot of travel. The older I became, the more I listened to Mum and Gran's predictions, and the more I wanted them to be true. Having a ring on my finger and having children in my early twenties, which was what nearly everyone did back then, my sister and brother included, was not the life I wanted or imagined I'd ever have."

In a later passage, Jane revealed how her late mother once shared how she didn't believe Jane's purpose was to welcome children, but was instead to be an entertainer. "By then I'd already laid the foundations of a career in entertainment, and having children one day had never entered my head," she wrote. "I had never been a girl who dreamed of a big white wedding, or imagined what names I would give to my children, and I couldn't imagine that ever changing."

© Instagram The star has dedicated her life to her career

Jane defiantly concluded: "Nobody should have to apologise or make excuses for choosing not to have children. It's perfectly okay not to want to be a parent, and if that is not your purpose, don't feel you have to explain yourself to anyone."