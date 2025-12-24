Emotional All Creatures cast reveal 'gorgeous' reunion: 'We missed her so much'

Christmas in Darrowby feels extra special this year, as not one but two much-loved characters make their long-awaited return. And according to the All Creatures Great And Small cast, the moment they walked back on to set was every bit as heartfelt behind the scenes as it is for viewers at home.

Rachel Shenton, who plays Helen Herriot, was absent for the latter half of season six after welcoming her son Orson in April. In the All Creatures world, Helen left for London to help settle her younger sister Jenny into nursing college, which explained her absence on screen.

Because the Christmas special was filmed in July, it wasn't clear whether Rachel would be able to return – but viewers will be delighted to see the star and new mother back as Helen. Speaking ahead of the episode's release, Anna Madeley, Nicholas Ralph and Callum Woodhouse revealed how it felt to welcome her home.

© 5 The cast welcomed back Rachel as Helen after the birth of her son in real life The 'gorgeous' return of Rachel Shenton "It was gorgeous," said Anna. "We missed her so much." "It was so nice," Callum agreed, while Nicholas, who plays Rachel's on-screen husband James, added: "And also, what a trooper." "Yeah, hats off to her," said Anna. "That's a thing coming back so soon, but she was brilliant and it was wonderful to see her. She was in pyjamas all the time, it was a lovely, cosy Christmas."

WATCH: All Creatures Great and Small Season 6 Trailer

© 5 Dorothy returns to Skeldale Helen wasn't the only familiar face to return to Darrowby this Christmas. Dorothy (Maimie McCoy), Mrs Hall's old friend who enjoyed a brief romance with Siegfried, was last seen moving to Malta at the end of season one. But her surprise return this Christmas episode could signal a new beginning for the gang in Skeldale – especially for Siegfried, who could be in for a second chance at romance with Dorothy, and Mrs Hall. "In terms of having Mamie back, it was brilliant because she's wonderful and we hadn't seen her since she's been off doing Van der Valk," said Anna. "So it was amazing having her come back because she's gorgeous. And it was a lovely echo in the show as well because that buzz of, 'How have you been?' is in there as well.

© Channel 5 "I think for Mrs Hall having her oldest, dearest friend rock up at the back door out of the blue is just extraordinary. "You always think about how hard it was not having communication with one another, having to be patient and wait to find out how people are, and obviously she's been in Malta, which was really heavily bombed. "So all of that and knowing that suddenly, having your friends back home and that their family's back here and that that's going to be a new, long-term stay is really lovely and exciting – and a relief, I imagine. "It's a lovely thing to think about having your mate nearby, you know, those old friends are special, aren't they? They're precious. "I think Mrs Hall's so excited about Christmas, she just leans into the fun and excitement of this could be good for everybody. So we'll see where that takes them."

© 5 Gaia Wise and Callum Woodhouse star What happens in the All Creatures Great and Small Christmas episode? We find the gang in 1945 – the first Christmas after the war, so a rebuilding Darrowby is in full festive prep. The synopsis reads: "With Helen (Rachel Shenton) unwell, James (Nicholas Ralph) steps in to organise the village Nativity, but juggling rehearsals and veterinary duties proves challenging, especially when Tricki's future as a father comes into question.

© 5 Nicholas Ralph plays James "Siegfried returns to Mrs Stokes' (Susan Hilton) Farm, where Hilda the goat is causing trouble again. At Skeldale, Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley) rallies the team for the Drovers' darts competition, while Tristan (Callum Woodhouse) scrambles to sort the Christmas tree, with help from Charlotte (Gaia Wise). "As old friends reappear and heartfelt conversations unfold, the festive spirit brings laughter, reflection and a few surprises."

The All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special lands on 5 on Wednesday 24 December at 8pm and will be available to stream afterwards.