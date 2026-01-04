'Perfect' whodunnit inspired by Agatha Christie classic is your next must-watch

See How They Run, a 2022 comedy whodunnit inspired by Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap, is airing on Film4 on Sunday evening and is the perfect film to hunker down with when it lands on Channel 4 afterwards.

Starring an impressive ensemble cast led by Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan, See How They Run is set in 1953's West End London, where a movie adaptation of Agatha Christie's hit play The Mousetrap is interrupted by the twisty murder of a key crew member.

Dubbed "the funniest film of the year" by HELLO!'s film columnist in 2022, Agatha Christie lovers will want to tune into this one.

Not only does it feature a stellar ensemble cast that extends to Ruth Wilson (Luther), Harris Dickinson (Babygirl) and Adrien Brody (The Grand Budapest Hotel), but it also boasts a twisty, meta storyline that is sure to keep fans of the queen of crime hooked. Plus, the movie was nominated for a BAFTA for Outstanding British Film in 2023 and quickly established itself as a hit with critics and viewers alike.

WATCH: See How They Run Trailer

Intrigued? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about See How They Run…

© Alamy Stock Photo Saoirse Ronan plays Constable Stalker What is See How They Run about? The murder mystery is set in 1953, where a team of movie creators decide to make Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap into a film. The synopsis continues: "It's the greatest murder ever staged as plans for a movie version of a hit play are halted in 1950s London after a pivotal crew member is murdered. When a world-weary inspector and his eager rookie sidekick take the case, they enter the glamorously sordid theatre underground – investigating at their own peril."

© Alamy Stock Photo The film features an all-star ensemble Who stars in See How They Run? The cast is one of the key ingredients that makes this film such a hit and is expertly led by Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, The Green Mile) as Inspector Stoppard and Saoirse Ronan (Little Women, Lady Bird) as Constable Stalker. They're joined by Reece Shearsmith (The League of Gentlemen) as John Woolf, Harris Dickinson (The King's Man) as Richard Attenborough, David Oyelowo (Selma) as Mervyn Cocker-Norris and Tim Key (Alan Partridge) as Commissioner Harrold Scott. Meanwhile, Ruth Wilson (Jane Eyre) plays Petula Spencer, Adrien Brody is Leo Kopernick, Charlie Cooper (This Country) is Dennis the Usher, Shirley Henderson (Bridget Jones's Diary) is the Dame and Pippa Bennett-Warner (Gangs of London) is Ann Saville. Rounding out the cast are Pearl Chanda (I May Destroy You) as Sheila Sim, Paul Chahidi (The Death of Stalin) as Fellowes, Sian Clifford (Fleabag) as Edana Romney, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (Wolf Hall) as Gio and Lucian Msamati (Game of Thrones) as Max Mallowan.

© Alamy Stock Photo Reece Shearsmith and Adrien Brody also star See How They Run's Rotten Tomatoes score The film has been praised by viewers and critics alike, earning a 69% audience score and a 75% critics' rating. "Perfection is an overused word but definitely the right word for this film!" wrote one viewer, while another said: "A lot of chuckles in this really cute film. The cast is great and they even have an actress playing Agatha Christie!! Truly a must-see!!" A third penned: "A delightful romp that had us laughing from start to finish. A stellar cast brought their A-game. I can't wait for my friends to see this film. It is a gem of a film."

© Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Wal The movie proved a hit with fans and critics In its four-star review, The Guardian wrote: "Christie's The Mousetrap inspires Tom George's fun whodunnit meta-spoof, with Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan making a fine comic double act." Meanwhile, Empire penned: "See How They Run is the whodunnit as hoot, with lots of laughs, oodles of style and played with verve by a quality cast," while The Telegraph added: "Director Tom George's star-studded, knowing, very funny new whodunit does for Agatha Christie what Scream did for the slasher movie."

© Getty Images The movie is inspired by Agatha Christie's play, The Mousetrap What did the director saying about working on See How They Run? The film is produced by Damian Jones and Gina Carter, written by Mark Chappell (Flaked) and directed by Bafta award-winning Tom George (This Country). Reflecting on his feature directorial debut, Tom said: "Making my debut feature with a company like Searchlight and this incredible cast has been a total dream. "I'm so excited to bring this thrilling, smart, funny murder mystery to audiences. Doing so with the company behind such brilliant ensemble films as Jojo Rabbit, Birdman and The Grand Budapest Hotel has really been the perfect fit."

See How They Run airs on Film4 on Sunday 4 January at 7.05pm, and is expected to be available to stream on Channel 4 afterwards.