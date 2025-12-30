'Masterpiece' period crime horror with near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score is now available to stream

Are you looking for a gritty 1930s-set mystery thriller with a side of horror? Ryan Coogler's "masterpiece" movie Sinners, starring Michael B. Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld, has officially landed on a streamer – and we can't wait to watch this one.

Set in the Jim Crow era, Sinners tells the story of two twin brothers, Stack and Smoke Moore (played by Michael), who return to their segregated hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, to set up a bar for the Black community. Originally released in April, the film is now available to watch on Sky Cinema and NOW (with a Cinema membership) in the UK.

The hit film was highly praised by viewers and critics alike and has dominated the 2026 Critics Choice Award nominations with an impressive 17 nods. If you're a lover of dark, mysterious period dramas with the spine-tingling horror elements of films like Get Out, then Sinners is for you.

Not only is it created and directed by Ryan Coogler, the mastermind behind Black Panther, Judas and the Black Messiah and the Creed franchise, but it also stars a powerful dual performance from Michael B. Jordan that promises not to disappoint.

WATCH: Sinners Trailer

Intrigued? Keep reading for everything you need to know about Sinners…

© WB Michael B Jordan and Miles Caton star What have viewers said about Sinners? The movie has continued finding fans with its release on streamers, and fans have flooded social media to share their praise for the film. "Best film I've seen by far. Nothing else has come close. Ryan Coogler's masterpiece," wrote one viewer, while another said: "I watched it again yesterday!! Shot in IMAX and the story, the shots, the intrigue. It's a true masterclass, and I think the awards will just keep coming!!" A third dubbed it: "Far and away the best film of the year."

© Warner Bros Michael plays a dual role of twin brothers Sinners' Rotten Tomatoes score The movie went down a storm with critics too, and holds a near-perfect 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes. In its four-star review, The i wrote: "Sinners is one of the most satisfying and fun blockbusters I've seen so far this year," while The New York Times penned: "Ryan Coogler's "Sinners" is a big-screen exultation – a passionate, effusive praise song about life and love, including the love of movies." The Times added: "The genre-mashing audacity (part horror, part historical epic, part musical) is so assured, the characters so rich, and the flights of fancy so ambitious that it's impossible not to be moved."

The movie has a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes What is Sinners about? Set in 1932 Clarksdale in the Mississippi Delta, the film charts the return of two brothers who start up their own juke joint. The official synopsis reads: "Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back." After running into old connections, including both of their past lovers, the brothers prepare to open up the bar, but things take a dark turn when a group of vampires arrive.

Hailee Steinfeld plays Mary Who stars in Sinners? Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther) leads the cast as twin brothers Stack and Smoke, while Hailee Steinfeld (True Grit, Pitch Perfect) plays Mary. They're joined by Skins star Jack O'Connell as Remmick and End of the F***ing World actress Wunmi Mosaku as Annie. Other supporting actors include Jayme Lawson, Omar Benson Miller, Delroy Lindo and Saul Williams.

© WB What have the cast said about working on Sinners? Reflecting on the project, which explores the impact of the Jim Crow laws in the US's southern states, Michael B. Jordan told Deadline: "What hit me when I read the script… was that the '30s wasn't kind to people that looked like us." With family roots in Hope, Arkansas, and Shreveport, Louisiana, Michael shared how his role made him understand how his ancestors grew up. "It was like we made a movie about my grandparents, and my great-grandparents, and my cousins, and what it was like for them, the circumstances of living in survival on a day-to-day basis," he said.

Sinners is available to watch on Sky Cinema and NOW in the UK and on HBO Max in the US.