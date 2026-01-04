ITVX fans 'can't stop watching' 6-part psychological thriller with Line of Duty star

ITVX viewers "can't stop watching" the highly anticipated second series of Red Eye, starring Jing Lusi (Crazy Rich Asians) and Martin Compston (Line of Duty). Told over six episodes, the psychological thriller landed on screens on New Year's Day and follows detective sergeant Hana Li, who gets caught up in a highly dangerous hostage situation inside the US Embassy.

While Richard Armitage starred as Dr Matthew Nolan in the first season, which became one of ITV's top ten dramas of 2024 and earned nearly 30 million streams on ITVX, Martin joins the new series as Clay Brody, Head of Embassy Security.

If you love high-octane spy and hostage thrillers that push agents and officials to their limits, like Apple TV's Hijack and Netflix's The Night Agent, then this one is for you.

Before its release, HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said of the show: "Martin Compston knows a good script when he sees one, having starred in gripping dramas such as Line of Duty and Fear, and will make a great new addition to an already compelling show. If season two is half as nail-biting as the first, then there's no doubt I'll be binge-watching all six episodes."

WATCH: Red Eye season 2 trailer

© Laurence Cendrowicz/Bad Wolf/Sony Pictures Television Martin joins Jing in the new instalment as Clay Brody What are viewers saying about Red Eye season 2? Over the weekend, viewers have been taking to Instagram to share their praise for the second season. "Can't stop watching. Amazing cast and storyline," wrote one viewer, while another said: "OMG, season one was so amazing I didn't think you could top it BUT you did. It was SOOOOOOOO good, I couldn't stop watching it!!!!! PLEASE make another season!!! A third said: "Absolutely fabulous Red Eye Season two, watched them back to back superb!!!!!" while a fourth added: "How good was that??!! Wow, I absolutely loved it – binged because I couldn't stop watching."

© Robert Viglasky/Bad Wolf/Sony Pictures Television Lesley Sharp plays Madeline Delaney What happens in Red Eye season 2? The second instalment centres on DS Hana Li, who this time must form an unlikely alliance with Clay Brody, the Head of Embassy Security. The synopsis reads: "Inside the US Embassy, the celebrations for a newly-appointed US Ambassador to London are shattered when a call threatening to blow a British plane out of the sky if anyone leaves triggers an immediate embassy lockdown and traps guests and staff inside. That's when the murders begin, landing Hana Li, as a British cop, in a political and jurisdictional nightmare. "Compelled to join forces with the Head of Embassy Security, Clay Brody, played by Martin Compston, a former colleague who once screwed her over, Hana has to see her way past her distrust of him and focus on the investigation... because this time, it's personal. The plane that will be blown up is a government jet and Director General Madeline Delaney is onboard. "With a killer wreaking havoc inside the Embassy and evading them at every turn, Hana and Brody must discover who is behind the treacherous plot before time runs out for the hostages within the Embassy and the passengers on board Delaney's plane."

© Laurence Cendrowicz/Bad Wolf/Sony Pictures Television Who stars in Red Eye season 2? Jing Lusi (Gangs of London, Crazy Rich Asians) reprises her role as DS Hana Li, alongside new guest star Martin Compston (Line of Duty, The Revenge Club). They're joined by Lesley Sharp (Scott & Bailey) as the Head of MI5 Madeline Delaney and Jemma Moore (Host) as journalist Jess Li.

© Laurence Cendrowicz/Bad Wolf/Sony Pictures Television Nicholas Rowe plays Alex Peterson Also returning are Jonathan Aris (His Dark Materials, The End of the F***ing World), Robert Guilbert (Killing Eve, Bergerac), Cash Holland (The Completely Made Up Adventures of Duck Turpin, Out of Her Mind) and Steph Lacey (Doctor Who, Stay Close). Meanwhile, new cast members include Isaura Barbe-Brown (Guilt, The Gold), Nicholas Rowe (The Crown, A Spy Among Friends), Danusia Samal (The Great, Ghost in the Shell), Trevor White (Industry, I Hate Susie) and Guy Williams (The White Princess, London Has Fallen).