The unexpected A-listers tipped to star in Celebrity Traitors - after branding it the 'best TV ever'

We may just be in the thick of the most recent series of The Traitors, but there is already a list of big celebrity names itching to be included in the next cast of the celebrity version of the hit reality show.

The end of 2025 saw Alan Carr walk away as the unlikely winner of the first UK celebrity series following his stellar gameplay against his fellow celebrity castmates, which included Stephen Fry, Jonathan Ross, Paloma Faith and Celia Imrie - and now more stars are desperate to sign up to be part of the show's next season.

One person who absolutely isn't is British singer Raye, who recently told Kiss Radio it would "destroy her" having to "live a lie."

© Corbis via Getty Images Raye completely ruled out going on the show

But never fear, as many more big names are more than keen to step into the Traitors' turret, keep scrolling to find out who!

1/ 5 © WireImage Tom Hiddleston One of the most recent Hollywood hotshots to admit he would love nothing more to take part, is Marvel star, Tom Hiddleston, although he revealed that slipping on a Traitor's cloak wouldn't be his preference.

Discussing the TV show while promoting the new series of The Night Manager on BBC Radio 2, he said: "think the whole show, the format is just the most ingenious thing, isn't it? It's completely compulsive. Maybe the best television I've ever seen. "I'd like to be a faithful because then you can play detective, right? And you know that your conscience is clean and your heart is pure, and you're just watching and trying to figure people out.

"If you're a traitor, it's more of an acting exercise, right? It's a game, you have to keep deceiving and cloaking and dissembling and basically lying to people. It would be interesting though. I don't know, I think being a faithful would be more of a curiosity scratcher somehow."

2/ 5 © BBC Courteney Cox Someone who was rumoured to be part of the all-star cast the first time around was Friends star Courteney Cox. The US star, 61, is close friends with Claudia Winkleman and even previously appeared in a Traitors-themed sketch with the British host, 53.

In the video clip, which was a video message for contestants to sign up to season two of the show, Courteney asks Claudia: "Can I please do it?" before getting shut down by the former Strictly Come Dancing host, who said: "I've said this to you before, it's a no. You cannot apply if you’re a celebrity or as famous as this one. Now… off you go."

3/ 5 © YouTube Keira Knightley One person, former contestant and British comedian Joe Wilkinson, is sure to love to go on the show is his Christmas avert co-star and Hollywood actress, Keira Knightley. The pair starred alongside each other in the most recent Christmas advert for Waitrose, which was a rom-com-style sketch. Talking to PA news agency, he said: "I probably shouldn't say this, but my prediction for the next series of Traitors is, I reckon, because I know she loves Traitors, and I reckon someone, not saying it'd be Keira, but I reckon they’ll have in the next series a proper, not that they weren’t big names in it, but I’m talking big superstar.

He continued: "My guess is because Keira was asking me all about The Traitors when we were filming stuff, because it’s obviously swept the nation, and it's such good fun." Keira previously told Scott Mills on Radio 2 that she "loves" the show "so much."

4/ 5 © Ryan Emberley/Getty Images for Netflix Sylvester Stallone Another person, former contestant Joe, suggested Sylvester Stallone. "Either Keira Knightley or a Sly Stallone, or someone like that, that’s my prediction, and I don’t know anything, so I haven’t got any inside scoop." He added, "I would say to any Hollywood superstar reading this: you should do it, it’s so much fun, but I reckon they’ll have someone insane, profile-wise."